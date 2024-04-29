'I Was Wrong': Jon Bon Jovi Reveals How He Was Initially Unimpressed After Writing Hit Track Livin' On A Prayer

Jon Bon Jovi’s initial ambivalence over the song Livin’ on a Prayer almost led to the song never seeing the light of the day, but after some consideration the legendary rock icon released the song which went on to become one of the biggest songs in Bon Jovi’s catalog.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Dorothea Hurley? All About Her Amid Release Of Thank You, Goodnight Docuseries

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Why was Bon Jovi not a fan of Livin’ on a Prayer?

The interest in hit rock band from the 1980s, Bon Jovi has been reignited with the release of Hulu Docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. One of the episodes in that docuseries details lead vocalist Jon Bon Jovi’s initial reluctance towards the eventual hit song Livin’ on a Prayer.

The Grammy winner, admittedly, wasn't very impressed with the song initially. He thought the song which had a simple chord progression, melody and lyrics was more suited for a movie’s soundtrack rather than their upcoming album.

"It wasn't that I didn't want to record it, but I wasn't all that impressed on the day that we wrote it," Jon Bon Jovi revealed in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Advertisement

Along with the Bon Jovi frontman, former bandmate Richie Sambora and songwriter Desmond Child were the minds behind the rock hit which eventually became Livin’ on a Prayer. Sambora and Child reportedly got on their knees, begging the band’s frontman to record the song as he wasn’t sold on the song initially.

Jon Bon Jovi’s instinct about the song turned out to be wrong as Livin’ on a Prayer turned out to be a huge hit for the band on their 1986 album, Slippery When Wet. However, this wasn’t the only instance of Jon Bon Jovi’s instinct turning out to be wrong about a song as he wasn’t also too keen on the band’s 1994 song, Always.

However, the singer changed his mind after a friend listened to the song and told the rock band’s frontman that it could be a monster hit. This prediction turned out to be right as well.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jon Bon Jovi Eloping With Wife Dorothea Shock People? The Icon Reveals

What does the new documentary reveals about the legend of Bon Jovi?

The new Hulu Documentary series Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bovi Story is a close look at the legendary rock band’s history and their legendary 40 plus year run.

Though, the biggest strength of the four-part series is its close exploration of Jon Bon Jovi’s personal struggles with his vocal problems that still continues to plague him.

The docu-series features exclusive footage of the singer struggling with his voice mid-performance as well as the various treatments and surgeries that he underwent to overcome these issues.

The docu-series is a revealing look at the legendary band as well as its lead singer whose struggles with his voice only strengthened his resolve and commitment to his art form.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Up To God’: Jon Bon Jovi Reveals What He Thinks About His Possible Vocal Cord Recovery After Surgery