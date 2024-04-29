Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Thandel bags a record OTT deal?

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all set to reunite once again on screen with director Chandoo Mondeti helming the project. The upcoming film Thandel has been quite the buzz with a new report indicating a record deal for the film.

According to a report by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the much-anticipated film has struck a record deal of Rs 40 crores with Netflix for its streaming rights. This makes it the highest price for a Naga Chaitanya film ever to get from an OTT platform.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel marks a record OTT deal

Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights to the film Thandel in Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role is said to be inspired by a real-life event that occurred in the Srikakulam region.

The action drama flick features the Dhootha actor as a fisherman, with Chay making extra efforts by undergoing rigorous changes in his body. The film directed by Chandoo Mondeti also has Sai Pallavi playing the lead role which makes it her second film with the actor. The duo had previously starred in Sekhar Kammula's film Love Story with their chemistry being highly praised.

Coming to the work front of Naga Chaitanya, the actor was last seen on the big screens with his Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Custody. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu was a period-action thriller but was received with mixed reviews from critics and became a failure at the box office.

The actor also made his debut in the OTT space last year by starring in the Amazon Prime web series Dhootha, directed by Vikram Kumar. The series which premiered on December 1, 2023, became a hit in the online realm of streaming.

Sai Pallavi’s next

Sai Pallavi who last made her appearance in 2022 with the film Gargi has a massive lineup of films in languages like Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. The actress is playing the lead role opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The biopic movie based on martyred Major Mukund’s life features Sai as his wife’s character.

Besides Thandel, the actress is playing the lead role in an untitled Hindi movie with Junaid Khan and is also part of the magnum opus Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor.

