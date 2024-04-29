Aamir Khan's appearance as a guest at The Great Indian Kapil Show was probably the most exciting happenings for his fans. The PK star went candid and talked about his personal life, the initial days of his career, and much more. Apart from revealing how Rajkumar Hirani convinced him to 3 Idiots, Aamir shared how he was once offered the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh but refused.

The Raja Hindustani actor mentioned that he did not do the role not just because of his age factors but for practical reasons, too. Let us dive into the details!

Why Aamir Khan did not do Shaheed Bhagat Singh's role?

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma mentioned how Aamir Khan honestly refused to do the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh when he was around 37 years old but, at the same time, played an 18-year-old in his early 40s. Landing an explanation about the former situation, the actor said Bhagat Singh is a historical and important character for us.

Aamir added how the freedom fighter was a unique and rare person, as the feats he achieved in his early 20s are unimaginable. Further, the Rang De Basanti actor stated, "He was absolutely fearless. And that's a very rare quality. The beauty of it lies in the fact that a 23-year-old man whose mustache is not spouted yet is making prominent statements on the witness stand."

Opening up more about it, Aamir Khan remarked that it would not have looked good if he, who was already in his late 30s, had stood on the witness stand. The next moment, he elaborated on how he couldn't inculcate that brave quality in himself, and landing a strong impact was also not possible. Mr. Perfectionist went on to say, "I told Raj (Rajkumar Santoshi) to cast some young boy in his early twenties. That is Bhagat Singh. That's why I didn't do that."

For the uninitiated, Rajkumar Santoshi is known for many remarkable films, including The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The biographical drama stars Ajay Devgn in the lead and even won him the National Award for his acting prowess.

