Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson Offers a Cryptic Response To Her ‘Disappointing’ Future in the MCU

The introduction of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was highly anticipated as Brie Larson was the first actress to get a solo superhero project within the universe. However, the character got mixed reactions upon her entrance, but her last appearance in Ms Marvel was heavily criticized. The MCU movie was almost doomed to fail from the start, surprising Larson’s return as Captain Marvel could not save it.

Brie Larson reacts to her future as Captain Marvel in the MCU

While the previously released, The Marvels could not do well in movie theaters, the future of Brie Larson in the MCU is currently unclear. A direct sequel to The Marvels also doesn't seem very likely, though even if that doesn't happen, Larson could potentially return as Captain Marvel in other MCU projects. At the SAG Awards, Larson was asked by Extra about her potential return to the MCU, but she dodged giving a clear answer about what might happen to her character moving forward.

When asked about what's coming up with her and the MCU, the actress said, "I don't have anything to say about that." Back in November 2023, Brie Larson had a more optimistic answer when she was asked about spending more time in the universe, as she teased that there was "something" in the works that she would be involved with, but she wasn't going to say what that is, no matter how much she wanted to. "I don't want Marvel to come for me," she told Entertainment Tonight adding, "But there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to.

Will Captain Marvel return to the MCU?

The future of the Marvel character is not confirmed by the makers. However, considering the poor response from the previous outing and the new path that the Marvel Studios is heading to bring new characters, it is unlikely that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel might have a huge role in the future. However, in the past, she has proven to be one of the strongest Avengers fighting hand-to-hand with the mad titan, Thanos.

