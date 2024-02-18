Who Is Bella Hadid's Rumored Beau Adan Banuelos? Everything To Know About Equestrian As Model Seemingly Confirms Romance

Even though Adan Banuelos has appeared on Bella Hadid's Instagram before, the model never officially admitted to being in a relationship with him. However, on Valentine's Day this year, Bella finally posted a picture of herself and Adan on her Instagram story, calling him her valentine. Here is what you need to know about Bella's equestrian boyfriend.

Who is Bella Hadid’s new cowboy beau?

The first time people were made aware of the relationship between Bella and Adan was in October of 2023. The model had broken up with her last boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman, and was seen kissing and holding hands with the equestrian as they were photographed together by TMZ.

Banuelos is a Mexican-American cowboy and also a horse trainer. He is well-decorated in his field as a 2017 NCHA Riders Hall of Fame Inductee, an honor he got at the very young age of 28. Ascencion Banuelos, his father, was also awarded the same honor.

Adan also has a website that says, “Adan specializes in training and showing cutting horses, excelling at the highest level. In addition to his own success, he continues to have top-level amateurs & non-pro riders within his program as well.” He earned the title of #1 NCHA Leading Open Rider four times in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos’ relationship

As mentioned before, the two lovebirds were seen engaging in some adorable PDA back in October of last year. But there was no confirmation about their relationship from either of them. However, in January 2024, Bella uploaded a series of videos and pictures of an equestrian competition. In one of the pictures, she was seen holding hands with Adan. He was also featured in a video in the same post.

On 16th February, she uploaded a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram from her 27th birthday back in October 2023. It was a celebration with a cake, candles, friends, and horses in a stable. In one of these pictures, she was also seen with Adan.

But most importantly, the model uploaded a very cute picture of her and her new lover on her Instagram story on 14th February. The photo showed Bella standing on a fence and Adan on horseback in front of her, with his hand on her leg. She also wrote “my valentine” in the picture. This made it very clear that the two are indeed dating, and things are going pretty well between them.

