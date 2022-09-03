Gigi Hadid vs Bella Hadid: Which supermodel sister has the highest net worth?

Two of the most well-known models in the world are Bella and Gigi Hadid. The sisters later secured numerous fashion magazine covers, brand partnerships, and modeling honors. Given their success, it becomes sensitive to question how much money two of the highest-paid models in the business make—and how they stack up against one another. Continue reading to find out more about Gigi and Bella Hadid's wealth.

Bella and Gigi Hadid are descended from a famous family

Without the support of their successful parents, Gigi and Bella would not have achieved the fame they do today. They are Mohamed Hadid's daughters, a developer of real estate. He specializes in luxury real estate developments through his company, Hadid Development, and is thought to be worth $5 million.

Yolanda Hadid, who was also a model, is their mother. When she was 16, she worked in the fashion industry while traveling the globe. She eventually settled down and spent six years with Hadid as a married woman. She then wed the famed musician and producer David Foster for seven years, from 2011 to 2017.

The former model gained more notoriety and popularity in 2012 when she was cast in a part on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo, where she continued to feature for four seasons. She is thought to be worth $45 million in total.

Not just Gigi and Bella are carrying on their mother's legacy. Anwar Hadid, their younger brother, is a model who joined IMG Models in 2016. He presently has a $4 million estimated net worth.

Gigi Hadid’s net worth

At least in the case of Gigi Hadid, some people are simply born to model. Paul Marciano of GUESS noticed her when she was just two years old, which led to her modeling for Baby Guess. She eventually took a break from modeling to concentrate on going to school and raising her children, but she later resumed it in 2011.

She obtained her high school diploma from Malibu in 2013. She had initially intended to get a degree in criminal psychology at The New School. She chose to deal with IMG Models instead, and as a result, her career took off. She appeared in the autumn/winter campaign for Tom Ford Eyewear in 2014, as well as walking in New York Fashion Week.

She joined the Maybelline ambassador program in 2015 and participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She collaborated with renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger on a line of clothing called Gigi, which was released in 2016, along with the Gigi Boot by Stuart Weitzman. She also won International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Awards in that same year. In 2017, Glamour named her Woman of the Year.

Gigi has collaborated with brands and designers over the years, including Diane Von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Chanel, Versace, and Marc Jacobs. She has also appeared on the covers of Vogue, Allure, and Harper's Bazaar. She is now juggling parenting and her work as a new mother to her daughter Khai. She earns $9–10 million a year as one of the highest-paid models in the business, which translates to a net worth estimate of $29 million.

Bella Hadid’s net worth

Bella believed she would follow equestrian sports and eventually compete in the Olympics because she took part in her first event when she was just three years old. She resorted to the family business, nevertheless, as she and her mother and brother, Anwar, both have chronic Lyme disease.

When Bella was sixteen years old, Flynn Skye hired her for her first modeling position. She also secured a contract with IMG Models in 2014. She walked the runway during New York Fashion Week in the same year, and the following year, she walked for Chanel in Rome.

In addition to being recognized as the Model of the Year by GQ Men and Model.com, she also became an ambassador for Dior Beauty in 2016. She has been featured on several magazine covers, but in 2017 she broke the record for the most covers of the September issue of Vogue in a single year, with her face being seen in China, Spain, Brazil, Australia, and Arabia. Bella and Chrome Hearts have also collaborated on three separate design projects.

Bella Hadid has an estimated net worth of $25 million, which puts her $4 million behind her older sister, because of her work with high-profile brands including Tom Ford, Diane von Fürstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Moschino, Missoni, Balmain, Nike, and Victoria's Secret PINK.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'hooked up' over the summer amid his split from Camila Morrone?