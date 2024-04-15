Everything You Need To Know About Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai

Although a lot has happened between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, they have always maintained the role of strong parents. Their commitment towards their daughter Khai Hadid Malik is remarkable, and even though they have had clashes as adults, both Zayn and Gigi are always present for their child, which might be one of the strongest connections they share.

Khai Malik's forthcoming arrival was first hinted at by Gigi during an April 2020 interview with Jimmy Fallon. Later that same year, both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter.

Here's a brief look at Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai Malik.

Hadid was careful about sharing her pregnancy on social media

It was in July 2020, during an Instagram Live, when the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy first surfaced. The supermodel showed her baby bump and explained why she was keeping the whole pregnancy under wraps.

And it was a thoughtful move. Although 2020 was a year etched in memory, it surely did not bring cherished moments. Amid the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19 spread, Gigi felt that her news of becoming a mother wouldn't be "the most important thing going on in the world."

In her video, she was also heard saying, "...It's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it.'"

She was born on September 19, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter Khai Hadid Malik on September 19, 2020. However, the announcement was made on September 23.

Taking the great news to Twitter, Zayn Malik wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful." The post even included a photo showing the hand of Zayn's newborn holding his finger.

On the same day, Hadid too posted a picture of the singer and their daughter on Instagram, writing, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

The name Khai was subtly introduced when Gigi's updated Instagram bio read, "Khai's mom."

Further, on Khai Malik's third birthday, the model wrote on Instagram, "Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life."

Hadid had an unmedicated home birth

In light of the pandemic, Hadid avoided delivering Khai Hadid Malik in a hospital and instead gave birth at home. During the delivery, she was accompanied by her mom, Yolanda, Zayn Malik, sister Bella, a midwife, and her assistant.

She gave birth in an inflatable bath in her bedroom. Discussing this experience during Vogue's March 2021 interview, Hadid stated, "There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.'"

She further stated, "My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.'"

According to the model, it was Malik who first caught Khai when she was born.

Hadid and Malik have been co-parenting Khai since their split in October 2021

In 2021, the couple finally parted ways after a major dispute between the singer and Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

An insider, who spoke to PEOPLE at the time, had stated, "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though."

The source further added, "They co-parent."

According to representatives of the supermodel, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

In the same interview, the source told PEOPLE that Hadid was making efforts to establish a peaceful co-parenting arrangement for Khai Hadid Malik.

She has a special bond with her aunt, Bella Hadid

Although Khai Hadid is already loved by two of the most famous personalities, she even has the adoration of her proud aunt, Bella Hadid.

The supermodel's social media is filled with playtime memories she shares with Gigi Hadid's daughter.

In 2021, Bella poured out all the love she has for her niece, Khai Hadid Malik, by sharing several photos.

The post shared on Khai Malik's first birthday read, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with..... I didn't know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I'm sad and make me cry of happiness just because you're alive."

Meanwhile, Gigi seems to refer to her sister as the "forever protector" of Khai.

She's growing up on a farm in Pennsylvania

Khai Hadid Malik is known to spend a lot of her time on a ranch in Pennsylvania. Both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are putting in efforts to raise their daughter on the Pennsylvania farm they share with Bella Hadid.

In a 2021 Vogue cover story, Gigi Hadid shared that Khai is accustomed to ranch life and is at her "happiest" when the family is on the farm.

The model further stated, "I think she'll definitely be raised here. The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that's really important to Zayn and me."

Hadid thinks her daughter is a "genius"

During her June 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Gigi Hadid stated, "Just seeing her learn something new every day, even if it's like picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole. You just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born. Yeah, just the small things, I would say."

She inspired Hadid to change her lifestyle

In Elle's March 2023 interview, the supermodel explained how she wants a "stabilized schedule" and doesn't want to be "in a different country every week."

During her pregnancy, Gigi decided to be present for her daughter Khai Hadid Malik after her birth.

She went on to say, "Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well."

Malik says she has a "natural ability" for singing

Being a proud father, Zayn Malik stated during his March 2024 L'Officiel interview that Khai has a "natural ability" for singing.

He stated, "I know, it sounds ridiculous because she's 3, but her retention for language, especially when it's formatted in a music sense to her, has been amazing. She'll remember every lyric of every song that she likes. She remembers chord progressions and notes. She can do runs that have, like, three, four notes."

