Bella Hadid Immerses Fully In Texas Lifestyle As The Model Snatches Up Property Amid Her Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid is living in her cowgirl era along with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. After getting into a relationship with the Texas native, Hadid moved along with him, buying a property to live on with Banuelos. Ever since her time in Texas, the model has been rocking wrangler outfits with big hats and bell-bottom pants.

Hadid is also said to have bought a home in the Fort Worth area of the city. According to the sources, Bella's property is in a rural neighborhood, but it's not far from urban amenities. This does not let the model feel cut off from the modern world. The Vogue cover model was previously based in L.A., along with her siblings, Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid, who follow a similar profession as Bella.

Who Is Adan Banuelos?

Bella Hadid's boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, is part Mexican-American and trains horses. The cowboy is the youngest member of the National Cutting Horse Association's (NCHA) Riders Hall of Fame, having earned the honor at 28. Banuelos' father, also a cowboy, had earned the same title during his days with the horses.

According to the cowboy's website, the horse trainer "has already amassed over five million dollars in earnings aboard a horse. He is the future of the performance horse industry and a teacher to the younger generation of equine enthusiasts." Adan was initially Hadid's horseback riding coach, which turned their lives into a fairytale of romance.

Bella Hadid And Adan Banuelos' Relationship Timeline

After sneaking around for months, Bella Hadid made her relationship official with the cowboy on Valentine's Day 2024. The couple shared a happy moment in the picture, addressed with the words "My Valentine (heart emoji)."

Earlier this year, Hadid also posted a photo dump that included Banuelos as the duo held hands. In the caption, the model wrote, "Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life."

Hadid and Adan were recently spotted at a rodeo event, where the model showed support for her partner as he competed against the other horse riders. The model dressed as a Texas girl, wearing black leather pants, a beaded top, a cowgirl hat, and loose-wavy hair.

