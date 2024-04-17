‘I faced 100 rejections’: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok reflects on difficult acting journey

Byeon Woo Seok, a rising Korean actor is currently gaining much popularity as the lead character of the ongoing rom-com drama Lovely Runner. His character in the show is an ill-fated K-pop idol. However, in real life, the actor started his career as a model and recently he has shared a glimpse into his difficult journey in the industry.

Byeon Woo Seok dishes on facing 100 rejections in early acting career

On April 16, Byeon Woo Seok appeared in a video for actor and TV personality Hong Seok Cheon’s YouTube show named Hong Seok Cheo’s Jewel Box. During an intense conversation, the host reminisced his early memories with the Lovely Ryner star saying that he noticed Byeon Woo Seok’s potential since his modeling days and encouraged him to pursue acting.

To this, the actor echoed, “Yes, that’s very true. Every time I met you, You told me to learn acting.” Byeon Woo Seok then dished about his experience of debuting with the 2016 tvN drama Dear My Friends, alongside veteran actors like Na Moon Hee and Kim Young Ok.

"Honestly I hardly recall anything. It felt so surreal that I couldn't even grasp my emotions at that moment", he confessed while expressing gratitude towards Oscar-winning actress Youn Yeo Jung for her guidance.

The 20th Century Girl actor then went on the reflect on his acting journey filled with many setbacks.“I failed rejections in over 100 auditions. It felt so unbearable at points, that I questioned my own ability to endure such failures. Yet, I was determined and poured my utmost effort into every opportunity.” His candid conversation about his difficult early career exhibited his integrity towards his craft.

Who is Byeon Woo Seok?

Marking his television debut in 2016, Byeon Woo Seok starred in many K-dramas. In the 2023 drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, he transformed into an antagonist character, winning the hearts of fans with his impeccable performances.

He is currently appearing in tvN’s Lovely Runner, alongside Kim Hye Yoon. In 2022, he led the tearjerking film 20th Century Girl, starring alongside Kim Yoo Jung. In 2023, Byeon Woo Seok appeared as a main character in the film Soulmate, featuring Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee.

His other notable appearances include Moonshine (2021), Record of Youth (2020), Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency(2019), and more.

