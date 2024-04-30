Imtiaz Ali recalls Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Tamasha; says audience felt they had an 'affair'

Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 film Tamasha was a masterpiece that will be remembered for generations to come. The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer gave voice to million hearts and broke a trillion too. The ace filmmaker recently spoke about the film in an interview with News 18 Showsha and revealed how nobody but only Ranbir-Deepika could’ve pulled off the character of Dev and Tara.

Imtiaz Ali details the story behind Tamasha's climax

To refresh everyone’s memory, it was the scene where Ranbir’s character crawls to kiss Deepika’s character on a gratitude note in the backdrop of a theatre stage. Speaking about the same Imtiaz Ali shared that it was a studio shot where his team had put in a lot of effort in creating the set.

He shared, "This frame where he would enter from a certain place and she would enter from another place and they would be looking at each other from a very close distance, it's a very difficult shot for actors to play because you are seeing them so close and one can't formulate exactly what your reaction will be when you come so close to another person who belongs to the gender you are attracted to."

Imtiaz tagged it as a ‘warm experience’ for everyone who was experiencing it on the sets. The Rockstar further admitted that no one could’ve pulled it better than Ranbir and Deepika. He added, “People feel that these people had an affair with each other, but beyond that for life of an actor, there is a love of performing with each other, which is very important and significant. You might love to act with each other also and these two actors have that. They have the love for acting with each other. That kind of showed in that frame.”

This is not the first time Imtiaz has spoken about Tamasha’s casting

In an old interview with India Forums, the Love Aaj Kal filmmaker had admitted that if it wasn’t for Deepika and Ranbir, Tamasha wouldn’t have been made. He had confessed, “I just feel that if he wouldn't have said yes, I wouldn't have made the film. I had no other choice. Same for Deepika Padukone because Deepika came in and that is how the character and the role also changed because she was there.”

For the unversed, upon release, Tamasha had massively tanked at the box office but over the years received its due appreciation by emerging as a cult classic for all cinema lovers.

Imtiaz on his work front is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila. Released directly on Netflix, this Biographical drama starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and was largely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

