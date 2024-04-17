Lee Joon Gi turns 42: Exploring actor’s diverse roles in Flower of Evil and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Lee Joon Gi is considered one of the most prominent actors in South Korea today. His ability to synchronize with any character made him successful in the vast realm of K-dramas. However, the beginning of his career wasn’t as smooth as it is now. He was known to take on many odd jobs to earn a living while seeking opportunities as an actor.

At the beginning of his career, he reportedly faced multiple failures but kept his passion for acting alive all along. Thanks to that, K-drama lovers are now able to witness some of the best on-screen characters ever.

Born on April 17, 1982, the actor turns 42 today. Let’s celebrate this special day with a detailed look at his diversity in two of the most popular K-dramas.

Lee Joon Gi’s contrasting character transformation in Flower of Evil

The plot of this show centers around a man named Baek Hee Sung, who is married to a beautiful detective named Cha Ji Won. Baek Hee Sung’s complicated character arc is meticulously portrayed by Lee Joon Gi. At first, he appears to be the best husband anyone can have, a benevolent person who also harbors warm-hearted feelings for their daughter.

However, little did anyone know that Baek Hee Sung is a perfect disguise for the man living by concealing his real identity, Do Hyeon Soo. There’s so much difference between these two identities. Contrary to Baek Hee Sung’s all-good image, Do Hyeon Soo is actually the son of a serial killer, who is also suspected of being an accomplice of his father.

From a nice husband to a murder suspect, Lee Joon Gi’s character in Flower of Evil requires portraying intricate emotional transformations. On top of that, the series wholly unfolds that Do Hyeon Soo is unable to express emotions as he is suffering from a psychological disorder.

Lee Joon Gi in Flower of Evil is a treat to the eyes as he aces the portrayal of living two diverse lives—one where he flawlessly pretends to exhibit his kindness and a parallel side where he transforms into a cold-faced, mysterious man.

Though this series portrays him in a bad light, his character isn't considered the ultimate antagonist. His impeccability is proven as he carefully unfolds all the layers of Baek Hee Sung or Do Hyeon Soo.

From unwanted to Emperor with high values, Lee Joon Gi's journey in Scarlet Heart Ryeo is nothing short of spectacular

While Flower of Evil elucidates Lee Joon Gi’s transformation from a kind family man to a mysterious murder suspect, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo brings out just the opposite arc.

Released in 2016, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a highly-buzzed, high-profile drama that boasts a compelling narrative, massive production, and talent influx. Alongside Lee Joon Gi, the star-studded cast includes IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk, EXO’s Baekhyun, SNSD member Seohyun, Ji Soo, Kang Han Na, and more.

Set in the chaotic backdrop of the Goreyo Dynasty, the narrative centers around a woman named Ha Jin (played by IU). while trying to save a drawing child, she mysteriously transports 1000 years back in time and starts living under the identity of Hae Soo, a member of the royal family.

Lee Joon Gi here enters as the 4th prince Wang So, who soon becomes the love interest of Hae Soo. His heart-fluttering chemistry with IU scorched the screen, making fans go gaga over the pairing. However, apart from that, what piqued everyone's interest was Lee Joon Gi’s layered character. This drama captures him as a cold-hearted person who is revealed to have a warm personality on the inside.

In the beginning, he is portrayed as someone whom the other prince avoids and fears. On top of that, he is considered ‘ugly’ due to a scar on his face he got as a child. Wang So doesn’t care about getting close to anyone, nor does he bother discussing his business with others.

He is even despised by his mother, Empress Yu, who caused him the most trauma with her boundless greed for royal status. Despite these, in his heart, Wang So yearns for love and acceptance, which is manifested in a beautiful bond with Hae Soo.

Their relationship kicks off with a friendship, and slowly it blossoms into romance. However, gradually he realizes the conflict between his destiny to become Emperor and his love for Hae Soo.

In the end, he ascends the throne as the rightful heir, but he rejects his wife, saying his heart will always be with Hae Soo, who has helped him the most in his journey to become an Emperor.

Thus, the bittersweet ending of Wang So portrays Lee Joon Gi’s brilliance at molding complicated roles that live on in the history of K-dramas.

