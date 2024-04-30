Meet actor who started as child artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and is now a famous OTT star

Several actors start their acting journey from a very early age. Later, some of them became famous, while some still tried hard to cement their place in the industry. We will talk about one such female actor who started her journey at an early age and then became a household name.

Today's pick is Ahsaas Channa. She worked as a child artist in the hit film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol made a special appearance in the film.

Ahsaas Channa's personal life

Ahsaas Channa was born on 5 August 1999 in Mumbai. Her family hails from Jalandhar, Punjab. She graduated with a degree in psychology from Mumbai University.

She got her acting gene from her parents. Her father, Iqbal Singh Channa, is a Punjabi film producer, while her mother, Kulbir Kaur Badesron, is a television actress.

Ahsaas Channa's acting debut

Staring her career at a very young age, Ahsaas made her acting debut in the 2004 movie Vaastu Shastra. She played the role of Rohan, Sushmita Sen's son.

She also played the role of Ashu in My Friend Ganesha. Ahsaas grabbed everyone's attention after she played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's son Arjun in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She also played her first role as a girl in the horror film Phoonk in 2008.

Speaking about her television journey, Channa acted in Nikhil Sinha's Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev as Ashokasundari, Lord Shiva and Parvati's daughter. She also played the key role of Dhara in MTV Fanaah, the mini-TV series. Apart from these, Ahsaas Channa was seen in Disney Channel's show Oye Jassie and the fourth season of Best of Luck Nikki.

Have a look at her profile:

Ahsaas Channa's web series

Ahsaas also has been a part of several web series. The list includes Girls Hostel, Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, The Interns, Clutch, Jugaadistan, Modern Love Mumbai, Mismatched 2, and Half CA.

The actress has a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She has 3.6 million followers to date (April 30). Ahsaas follows 2756 accounts and has shared 2207 posts so far. Her every post receives lots of lovely comments from her fans and followers.

