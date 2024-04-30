15 best Johnny Lever dialogues that will make you ROFL

Johnny Lever, a cornerstone of Indian comedy cinema, has tickled funny bones for decades with his unmatched wit and comedic timing. Lever’s dialogues deliver a side-splitting kick with a touch of his iconic characters. He has secured his place in Bollywood's Hall of Fame.

His ability to smoothly transition between roles and gracefully convey humor has earned him widespread acclaim. Audiences to date remember Johnny Lever’s comedy dialogues, performances, and innumerable punchlines. The actor has demonstrated his humorous genius, which continues to enchant admirers worldwide. Let’s take a look at some of his iconic dialogues here:

15 best Johnny Lever dialogues

Jaise ek ghar mein do kitchen nahi hote hai na ... vaise ek ghar mein do brain nahi hone chahiye

Movie - Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa

Just like in one house, you don't have two kitchens ... just like that, in one house, you shouldn't have two brains

Abhi Majja Aaayega Na Bhiduu

Movie - Phir Hera Pheri

Now, the real fun will begin, my friends. (This is one of Johnny Lever's famous dialogues and has become a meme favorite. Every day, we see multiple photographs and viral videos from this line in our feed. ) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Woh Jackie Chan hai toh main Johnny Chan hoon ... woh Hong Kong hai toh main Hindustan hoon ... mujhe side nah de toh suicide hai ... mere left se bache toh right hai ... kai aaye kai marre, Johnny Chan se sabhi darre

Advertisement

Movie - Janasheen

If he is Jackie Chan, then I am Johnny Chan ... if he is Hong Kong, then I am India ... if you don't give me the side, then it is suicide for you ... if you get away from my left, then my right is there ... many came many died, everyone is scared of Johnny Chan

Jahan kabootar ka naam Masakali ho sakta hai ... zameen pe rehkar ghode ka naam Badal ho sakta hai ... aadmi ka naam Mahela Jayawardene ho sakta hai ... toh inka naam Entertainment kyun nahi ho sakta hai

Movie - Entertainment

When a pigeon's name can be Masakali ... staying on the ground, a horse's name can be Badal (cloud) ..., and a man's name can be Mahela Jayawardene ... then why can't his name be Entertainment

Yeh aap par itne phool barsaingi, itne phool barsaingi ... ki aap bloody fool ho jayenge

Movie - Ishq

They will shower so many flowers on you... that you will become a bloody fool

Kabhi akkha, kabhi adha, kabhi pauwa bhi peete hai ... agar phokat ki mil jaye, toh matka bhi peete hai

Movie - Farz

Sometimes full, sometimes half, sometimes I also drink a quarter ... if it's free, then I can drink the whole pot also

Yeh kaun hai yaar ... chalu episode mein commercial break ki tarah beech mein aa jata hai

Movie - International Khiladi

Who is this person? ... he is coming in between like a commercial break in a running episode

Tu mera pati ... main teri patni ... bhar de meri maang ... nahi toh cheer doongi teri taang

Movie - Housefull 4

You're my husband ... I'm your wife ... fill my hair parting with vermilion ... or else I'll tear apart your legs

Agar tujh mein dum hai saaki toh Qutub Minar ko hilake dikha ... agar dum nahi hai toh mere naal beht, do goont maar ... aur Qutub Minar ko hilta dekh

Advertisement

Movie - Mela

My friend, if you think you have the power to shake the Qutub Minar, then show me. If you don't have the power, then sit with me, take a couple of sips, and you'll see the Qutub Minar shaking

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut project Stardom gets Mona Singh on board

Udhar log mitane jaate hai gham ... aur uska naach dekhke nikal jaata hai ache-achon ka dum

Movie - Judge Mujrim

People go there to erase their sadness ... and after seeing her dance, even the best of the best are left helpless

Horror shows, horror novels kabhi mat padna ... dimaag ke khaate mein haddiyon ka dhancha nazar aata hai

Movie - Dushman Duniya Ka

Don't watch horror shows and read horror novels ... because your brain then looks like a frame of bones

Gaadiya videshi look mein achchi lagti hai ... aur foreigners hamesha Indian sanskar mein achche lagte hai

Movie- Players

Cars look good with foreign looks ... and foreigners always look good in Indian cultures

Ungli mat kar mere ko mohabbat ke beech mein ... nahi toh dafna doonga tere ko Juhu ke beach mein

Movie - Aaghaaz

Don't come in between me and my love ... or else I'll bury you in Juhu beach

Main tere saath lagane ko tayaar hoon saat chakkar ... kyun ki mera dil bechain hai tere dil se lene ko takkar

Movie - Aaghaaz

I'm ready to take seven rounds with you (around the holy fire) ... because my heart is restless to clash with your heart

Gaadi mein aur biwi mein kya farak hai yaar ... chalte chalte gaadi bighad jaati hai, behte behte biwi bighad jaati hai

Movie - Badal

My friend, there is no difference between a car and a wife ... a car goes bad as you drive it, and a wife goes bad just like that

Advertisement

Johnny Lever’s dialogues solidified his status as a comedy icon in Bollywood. Lever's skill resides in bringing his plays to life, each with captivating humor and undeniable charm. As Johnny Lever's wit and timing continue to tickle the funny bone, one thing is sure: his reign as comedy king is secure. He's a legend whose laughter-laced charm endures, cementing his place among cinema's greats.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's son-in-law, says he taught him Pathaan song's dance steps