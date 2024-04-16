ICHILLIN's Chowon gets hit by foul ball at baseball match resulting in performance cancellation

ICHILLIN's Chowon got hit by a foul ball during the baseball match between Kiwoom Heroes and KT Wiz which resulted in cancellation of the group’s performance. ICHILLIN’ is a seven-member girl group managed by KM Entertainment. Its lineup includes E.Ji, Jiyoon, Jackie, Joonie, Chaerin, Yeju, and Chowon. They made their debut on September 8, 2021, with the single GOT’YA.

Chowon getting hit by a foul ball; KM Entertainment releases statement

ICHILLIN's management agency, KM Entertainment, informed My Daily on the 16th of April, that Chowon experienced a momentary fainting spell after being struck by a foul ball. She was promptly taken to the infirmary but quickly regained consciousness.

They further stated, "She was immediately transported to the hospital accompanied by club and management personnel and is currently undergoing a thorough examination." The incident occurred during a match between Kiwoom Heroes and KT Wiz at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Yeju from ICHILLIN' threw the ceremonial first pitch, and the accident happened during the cleaning break, just before ICHILLIN''s scheduled special performance with the cheerleading squad. Chowon was hit by a foul ball while watching the game in preparation for the performance. Consequently, ICHILLIN's cleaning time performance had to be canceled.

More about ICHILLIN'

Ichillin' (stylized as ICHILLIN') is a South Korean girl group consisting of seven members. Former member Sohee departed from the group on July 15, 2022, while Jiyoon joined on October 25 of the same year.

The name ICHILLIN' is a blend of Aisling, which signifies dreams and visions, and Chillin', conveying a sense of relaxation and coolness, aiming to inspire listeners to dream and unwind. Their official fan club name, Willing, was announced on December 10, 2021, reflecting the fervent support of fans who enthusiastically embrace the group. Originally scheduled to debut on August 25, 2021, their debut was postponed to September 8 to refine their album further.

ICHILLIN' debuted on November 11 with the single Fresh, followed by their EP Bridge of Dreams on April 27, 2022. Sohee left the group on July 15, 2022, and Jeong Ji Yoon joined on October 25. Their digital single Draw was postponed to November 10 due to safety concerns after the Seoul Halloween crowd crush. They released Challenger on March 23, 2023, followed by Siren on May 11.

Their second EP, I'm On It!, was released on July 19 with Kick-Start as the lead single. Bite Me came out on January 4, 2024, followed by Demigod on February 5. Their third EP, Feelin' Hot, was released on March 7, featuring On My Lips as the lead single.

