TWICE, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IU, BABYMONSTER and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for February 2024

In February 2024, K-pop enthusiasts can look forward to highly anticipated comebacks from beloved groups and idols, such as TWICE, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, IU, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, ATEEZ, and many others. Moreover, several groups are also preparing for their debut, promising an exciting start to the new month in the K-pop scene.

On January 9, SPOTV News revealed that Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for his inaugural solo album, slated for release in the first half of this year. Responding to the announcement, Cha Eun Woo's agency, Fantagio, confirmed the news: "Cha Eun Woo is diligently preparing for his debut solo album, aiming for a release in the first half of 2024. He intends to introduce the tracks from his solo album for the first time during his inaugural fan-con, scheduled at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17. We hope for your enthusiastic anticipation."

Cha Eun Woo's solo debut marks a significant milestone, arriving approximately eight years after his debut as a member of ASTRO in 2016.

K-pop comebacks and releases in February

February 1

BABYMONSTER

Pre-Release Single Stuck In The Middle

VROMANCE

Hello

Nollflower

Title Track: insomnia

February 2

TWICE

Pre-Release I GOT YOU

tripleS

Album: 4study 4work 4inst Vol.1

SON JUNEHYUK

Title Track: I loved you

February 4

YOUNG POSSE

Digital Single YOUNG POSSE UP

February 5

P1Harmony

MV and Digital Album Release Killin' It

EPEX

Graduation Day Pre-release

ICHILLIN'

Pre-Release: DEMIGOD

February 6

Kim Na Young, Shin Yong Jae

Title Track: The Day

February 7

P1Harmony

1st ALBUM Killin’ It

Billlie

Album: Japan 1st Mini Album Knock-on Effect

YENA

Japan 2nd Single DNA

February 13

TEN (NCT)

The 1st Mini Album TEN

February 14

The Wind

2nd Mini Album 'Our: YouthTeen'

MIRAE

1st Mini Album RUNNING UP

February 15

AIMERS

Title Track: Somebody

Album: 2nd Single Somebody

Cha Eun Woo

Solo debut

n.SSign

2nd MINI ALBUM Happy &

February 19

LE SSERAFIM

3rd Mini Album EASY

February 20

IU

6th Mini Album The Winning

Moon Byul (MAMAMOO)

1st Full Album Starlit of Muse

February 21

YUGYEOM (GOT7)

FIRST ALBUM TRUST ME

TREASURE

Japan 3rd Mini Album REBOOT-JP Special Selection

February 23

TWICE

13TH MINI ALBUM With YOU-th

February 26

PLAVE

2nd Mini Album ASTERUM: 134-1

February 28

NCT WISH

Title Track: WISH

ATEEZ

Album: JAPAN 3RD SINGLE NOT OKAY

