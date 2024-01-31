TWICE, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IU, BABYMONSTER and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for February 2024
TWICE, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IU, BABYMONSTER, and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks and debuts in February 2024. Check out the complete list below!
In February 2024, K-pop enthusiasts can look forward to highly anticipated comebacks from beloved groups and idols, such as TWICE, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, IU, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, ATEEZ, and many others. Moreover, several groups are also preparing for their debut, promising an exciting start to the new month in the K-pop scene.
On January 9, SPOTV News revealed that Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for his inaugural solo album, slated for release in the first half of this year. Responding to the announcement, Cha Eun Woo's agency, Fantagio, confirmed the news: "Cha Eun Woo is diligently preparing for his debut solo album, aiming for a release in the first half of 2024. He intends to introduce the tracks from his solo album for the first time during his inaugural fan-con, scheduled at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17. We hope for your enthusiastic anticipation."
Cha Eun Woo's solo debut marks a significant milestone, arriving approximately eight years after his debut as a member of ASTRO in 2016.
K-pop comebacks and releases in February
February 1
BABYMONSTER
Pre-Release Single Stuck In The Middle
VROMANCE
Hello
Nollflower
Title Track: insomnia
February 2
TWICE
Pre-Release I GOT YOU
tripleS
Album: 4study 4work 4inst Vol.1
SON JUNEHYUK
Title Track: I loved you
February 4
YOUNG POSSE
Digital Single YOUNG POSSE UP
February 5
P1Harmony
MV and Digital Album Release Killin' It
EPEX
Graduation Day Pre-release
ICHILLIN'
Pre-Release: DEMIGOD
February 6
Kim Na Young, Shin Yong Jae
Title Track: The Day
February 7
P1Harmony
1st ALBUM Killin’ It
Billlie
Album: Japan 1st Mini Album Knock-on Effect
YENA
Japan 2nd Single DNA
February 13
TEN (NCT)
The 1st Mini Album TEN
February 14
The Wind
2nd Mini Album 'Our: YouthTeen'
MIRAE
1st Mini Album RUNNING UP
February 15
AIMERS
Title Track: Somebody
Album: 2nd Single Somebody
Cha Eun Woo
Solo debut
n.SSign
2nd MINI ALBUM Happy &
February 19
LE SSERAFIM
3rd Mini Album EASY
February 20
IU
6th Mini Album The Winning
Moon Byul (MAMAMOO)
1st Full Album Starlit of Muse
February 21
YUGYEOM (GOT7)
FIRST ALBUM TRUST ME
TREASURE
Japan 3rd Mini Album REBOOT-JP Special Selection
February 23
TWICE
13TH MINI ALBUM With YOU-th
February 26
PLAVE
2nd Mini Album ASTERUM: 134-1
February 28
NCT WISH
Title Track: WISH
ATEEZ
Album: JAPAN 3RD SINGLE NOT OKAY
