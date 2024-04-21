ILLIT’s Wonhee leads April girl group member brand reputation rankings; SNSD’s Taeyeon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie follow
ILLIT’s Wonhee has ranked first in girl group member brand reputation rankings for the month of April. Read on for more details.
ILLIT's Wonhee tops April girl group member brand reputation rankings
Top 30 of girl group member brand reputation ranking
Wonhee, a member of the rookie girl group ILLIT, has ranked first on the list for April’s girl group member brand reputation rankings. Girls’ Generation’ Taeyeon has taken the second spot, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie grabs the third place.
On April 21, 2024, the girl group member brand reputation ranking was released. With a total of 2,962,732 points, ILLIT’s Wonhee has managed to grab the first spot on the list. The rookie girl group has garnered immense fame from their debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Moreover, the title track of the album has gone viral on every social media platform, making it a massive commercial success. The song has also entered the Billboard Hot 100 chat.
The second spot on the list is taken by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, with a total of 2,734,446 points. The artist released her 5th solo album, To. X in November 2023, for which she received much acclaim from the critics and fans. Furthermore, BALCKPINK’s Jennie has taken the third spot with a total of 2,691,598 points. She is set to feature in a song alongside Zico, which will be released on April 26, 2024.
Apink’s Yoon Bomi follows closely with 2,682,648 with a 320.40 percent increase, which is one of the highest jumps on the list. Another member from ILLIT, Minju, rounds off the list in fifth place with a total of 2,249,413 points.
By collecting big data from a total of 675 girl groups, between March 18 and April 18, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.
- ILLIT’s Wonhee
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- Apink’s Yoon Bomi
- ILLIT’s Minju
- TWICE’s Chaeyoung
- TWICE’s Jihyo
- aespa’s Winter
- ILLIT’s Moka
- ILLIT’s Yunah
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- TWICE’s Mina
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- NewJeans’ Minji
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- ILLIT’s Iroha
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
- NewJeans’ Haerin
- OH MY GIRL’s YooA
- TWICE’s Sana
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
- (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
