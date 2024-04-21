Wonhee, a member of the rookie girl group ILLIT, has ranked first on the list for April’s girl group member brand reputation rankings. Girls’ Generation’ Taeyeon has taken the second spot, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie grabs the third place.

ILLIT's Wonhee tops April girl group member brand reputation rankings

On April 21, 2024, the girl group member brand reputation ranking was released. With a total of 2,962,732 points, ILLIT’s Wonhee has managed to grab the first spot on the list. The rookie girl group has garnered immense fame from their debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Moreover, the title track of the album has gone viral on every social media platform, making it a massive commercial success. The song has also entered the Billboard Hot 100 chat.

The second spot on the list is taken by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, with a total of 2,734,446 points. The artist released her 5th solo album, To. X in November 2023, for which she received much acclaim from the critics and fans. Furthermore, BALCKPINK's Jennie has taken the third spot with a total of 2,691,598 points. She is set to feature in a song alongside Zico, which will be released on April 26, 2024.

Apink’s Yoon Bomi follows closely with 2,682,648 with a 320.40 percent increase, which is one of the highest jumps on the list. Another member from ILLIT, Minju, rounds off the list in fifth place with a total of 2,249,413 points.

By collecting big data from a total of 675 girl groups, between March 18 and April 18, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of girl group member brand reputation ranking

ILLIT’s Wonhee Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jennie Apink’s Yoon Bomi ILLIT’s Minju TWICE’s Chaeyoung TWICE’s Jihyo aespa’s Winter ILLIT’s Moka ILLIT’s Yunah BLACKPINK’s Jisoo TWICE’s Mina NewJeans’ Hanni NewJeans’ Minji TWICE’s Nayeon BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Joy ILLIT’s Iroha IVE’s An Yu Jin LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha IVE’s Jang Won Young Red Velvet’s Wendy Red Velvet’s Seulgi Girls’ Generation’s YoonA NewJeans’ Haerin OH MY GIRL’s YooA TWICE’s Sana BLACKPINK’s Rosé Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon

