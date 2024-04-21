ILLIT’s Wonhee leads April girl group member brand reputation rankings; SNSD’s Taeyeon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie follow

ILLIT’s Wonhee has ranked first in girl group member brand reputation rankings for the month of April. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Apr 21, 2024  |  12:20 PM IST |  8.1K
ILLIT Wonhee (BELIFT LAB), SNSD's Taeyeon (SM Entertainment), BLACKPINK's Jennie (YG Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • ILLIT's Wonhee tops April girl group member brand reputation rankings 
  • Top 30 of girl group member brand reputation ranking

Wonhee, a member of the rookie girl group ILLIT, has ranked first on the list for April’s girl group member brand reputation rankings. Girls’ Generation’ Taeyeon has taken the second spot, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie grabs the third place. 

ILLIT's Wonhee tops April girl group member brand reputation rankings 

On April 21, 2024, the girl group member brand reputation ranking was released. With a total of 2,962,732 points, ILLIT’s Wonhee has managed to grab the first spot on the list. The rookie girl group has garnered immense fame from their debut mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Moreover, the title track of the album has gone viral on every social media platform, making it a massive commercial success. The song has also entered the Billboard Hot 100 chat.


The second spot on the list is taken by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, with a total of 2,734,446 points. The artist released her 5th solo album, To. X in November 2023, for which she received much acclaim from the critics and fans. Furthermore, BALCKPINK’s Jennie has taken the third spot with a total of 2,691,598 points. She is set to feature in a song alongside Zico, which will be released on April 26, 2024. 

Apink’s Yoon Bomi follows closely with 2,682,648 with a 320.40 percent increase, which is one of the highest jumps on the list. Another member from ILLIT, Minju, rounds off the list in fifth place with a total of 2,249,413 points. 

By collecting big data from a total of 675 girl groups, between March 18 and April 18, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined. 

Top 30 of girl group member brand reputation ranking

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  2. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  4. Apink’s Yoon Bomi
  5. ILLIT’s Minju
  6. TWICE’s Chaeyoung
  7. TWICE’s Jihyo
  8. aespa’s Winter
  9. ILLIT’s Moka
  10. ILLIT’s Yunah
  11. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  12. TWICE’s Mina
  13. NewJeans’ Hanni
  14. NewJeans’ Minji
  15. TWICE’s Nayeon
  16. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  17. Red Velvet’s Joy
  18. ILLIT’s Iroha
  19. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  20. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  21. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  22. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  23. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  24. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  25. NewJeans’ Haerin
  26. OH MY GIRL’s YooA
  27. TWICE’s Sana
  28. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  29. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
  30. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon

Credits: Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute, Single List
