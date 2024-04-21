Queen of Tears with Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won maintains high viewership; Missing Crown Prince achieves highest ratings yet

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun has been receiving a lot of attention from viewers globally. The drama has set multiple records in terms of viewership and also surpassed the hit series Crash Landing on You. The drama received its highest viewership ratings for Saturday. Missing Crown Prince starring EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji achieved its highest viewership ratings yet.

Queen of Tears and Missing Crown Prince enjoy rise in viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won enjoyed its highest Saturday viewership this week. The drama received 20.2 percent average nationwide viewership. Queen of Tears' Saturday ratings are generally lower than its Sunday ratings hence the numbers are expected to rise for Sunday.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

Missing Crown Prince garners 2.6 percent viewership ratings for the third episode which is a significant rise for the drama. Set during the Joseon era, drama revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama.

Viewership ratings of The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, Chief Detective 1958, Beauty and Mr Romantic and Hide

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection garnered 2.3 percent ratings as it wrapped up its first half. Chief Detective 1958 saw a slight drop in the viewership ratings with 7.8 percent for its second episode. Beauty and Mr Romantic maintained its ratings at 14.8 percent. Hide also stayed strong with 4.1 percent viewership ratings.

