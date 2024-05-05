Strangers to soulmates; Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi celebrate 13 years of blissful marriage

Today marks a very special day for South superstar Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi as the couple celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary. With the love and blessings of family and friends, the duo exchanged wedding vows on May 5, 2011, in Hyderabad. Mr and Mrs Jr NTR are now blessed with two adorable sons named Abhay and Bhargava.

Let's take a look at the heartwarming moments from the celebrated couple’s life.

Jr NTR's grand wedding

With their love so warm, and romance so evident it is almost unbelievable to imagine that Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi crossed paths through an arranged setup. With family and close friends around, the duo exchanged vows in 2011 in Hyderabad. The wedding was indeed a grand affair with reports suggesting that it cost around Rs 100 crores and was one of the greatest highlighted events of the year that captured widespread attention.

In an interview, the actor spilled the beans on his marriage and said, "During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me."

Couple is blessed with two boys

Jr NTR and wife are now parents to two adorable sons. The duo welcomed their firstborn Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014. Four years later in 2018, the couple was blessed with their second son, Bhargav Ram. The loving father often drops loving family pictures on social media for fans and well-wishers.

Jr NTR's blissful moments with wife

Jr NTR being a very private person hardly makes any public appearances with his family, but whenever he does, he never misses a chance to hit the headlines. Last year, the actor along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi graced the grand occasion of Golden Globes Awards 2023. The couple looked like they came straight out of a fairy tale, both dressed in graceful matching black outfits.

What caught the netizens’ attention the most was the luxurious arm candy sling bag that Lakshmi Pranathi was seen holding. Lakshmi, the star wife, wore a simple black bodycon dress. She accessorized her look with a clutch bag from the brand Judith Leiber, known for its splendid Peony design.

Duo's unbreakable bond redefines love

Jr NTR's love for his beloved wife radiates through the heartwarming pictures he shares on social media. Glimpses into their relationship paint a picture of the deep affection and mutual respect that they have toward each other. The RRR actor has always been open about acknowledging his wife, Lakshmi, as his unwavering pillar of support, standing by him steadfastly through every twist and turn of life. Their bond exemplifies a partnership built on trust, love, and unwavering commitment, inspiring many with their enduring love story.

Jr NTR's upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 alongside Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The action sequel will also star Kiara Advani. Further, Jr NTR is currently occupied with the filming of his pan-India movie Devara with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

