Star Wars Actor James Earl Jones To Receive Congressional Gold Medal; Deets Inside

May the fourth sided with Darth Vader as Star Wars legend James Earl Jones received nomination for Congressional Gold Medal. Republican representative Mike Lawler introduced the bill to award Jones that honors the 93 year-old actor's contributions to cinema, society, and culture.

This would give James Earl Jones, the actor who voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars, the Congressional Gold Medal for his work which is the nation’s highest civilian distinction.

James Earl Jones to be honored with Congressional Gold Medal for making American cinema history

In addition to being an advocate for racial equality, he has also served in the military and contributed greatly to both theater and film. Lawler said that it was an honor to be able to stand up on stage before the Congress advocating for him and giving him this award.

The 93-year-old expressed his gratitude for receiving such an award saying that he is honored and pointed out how much power there is behind performing arts when they shape culture as well as the futures of society. He also thanked Congressman Lawler and his team.

Representatives Marc Molinaro (R-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY), both of whom co-sponsored this legislation, celebrated James Earl Jones with Congress' highest honor. Molinaro applauded him for being an idol while tearing down walls based on skin color and having great acting ability at same time too.

James Earl Jones' legendary journey from stuttering to becoming the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars

Awards are not new territory for the Emmy and Tony awards winning actor whose career began at University Of Michigan during the 1950s where he acted in a theatrical adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. From playing in the stages of Broadway then onto movie screens across America, Jones cemented his legacy in cinema history as he played Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise.

Despite struggling with speech impediments such as stuttering, upon receiving a push and guidance from his teacher Donald Crouch, he honed his famous baritone that now reverberates greatness through acting history.

There have been many notable films throughout his career such as Dr Strangelove, The Lion King, Field Of Dreams, Coming To America and The Hunt For Red October but it is undeniable that playing Mufasa in Lion King as well as Darth Vader from Star Wars really put him on top when we talk about being a pioneer for African Americans in Hollywood.

James Earl Jones’ contributions to the performing arts are widely recognized by representatives from all walks of life which resulted in bipartisan support towards awarding him with the Congressional Gold Medal thereby acknowledging his achievements within the industry.

