Bhaiyya Ji Teaser OUT: Manoj Bajpayee pleas for vengeance in the first glimpse of his 100th film

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his 100th film titled Bhaiyya Ji. The movie also marks his and his wife Shabana Raza’s debut as producers. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the action thriller will hit the theatres on May 24, and earlier in the day, the makers released the teaser of the same.

Bhaiyya Ji teaser out

In this revenge tale, Manoj takes the spotlight as the main character on a dangerous mission. The teaser kicks off with a chaotic crime scene, where people are scrambling amidst dead bodies. A fire suddenly breaks out in the morgue, where someone dear to Manoj's heart appears to be. This triggers Manoj's character, to swear vengeance and hunt down those responsible. The teaser is packed with thrilling action with Manoj channeling all his inner fury to seek justice.

More about Bhaiyya Ji

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee, Bhaiyya Ji is being bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Other than Manoj Bajpayee, the movie also stars Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and Zoya Hussain among others.

According to makers, “Bhaiyya Ji is about a man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones.”

How does Manoj Bajpayee unwind after playing heavy characters?

It was recently that the seasoned actor spoke about playing dark and crime-based roles and how he gets out of them. He told India Forums, "It is a part and parcel of every actor's life. It becomes a process. You finish one thing and you are onto the next. The process of the next one takes care of it. The other character is equally demanding, sometimes the director is also as demanding. The directors are not giving that much of a leverage where you'd relax and want to take a trip down to Dubai (chuckles)."

On the work front, Manoj was last seen in ZEE5’s Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout 2. He will be next seen in Despatch and Raam Reddy’s The Fable which is currently running in some coveted film festivals ahead of its theatrical release.

