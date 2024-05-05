Sanjay Leela Bhansali once didn’t allow Aditi Rao Hydari to have lunch on Heeramandi sets; here’s why

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently enjoying critical acclaim for her last release Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show portrayed her in the role of Bibbo Jaan. From her dance sequences to her stellar performance, the actress took center stage with her significant presence.

Meanwhile, the actress also recalled an instance where she wasn’t allowed to have lunch on the sets. Continue reading ahead to know the full details.

Aditi Rao Hydari admits to bring out the emotion of anger is a 'tiring thing' for her

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about her experience of working with the maestro filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress recalled how the director would always tease her because it was “really difficult” to bring out the emotion of anger from her.

She recounted Bhansali's words, telling her, 'If I say angry scene, she'll do one love scene with full Shringar bhav." The actress further admitted that being angry is the "most tiring thing" for her, especially the outward anger. In contrast to this, according to the film's situation, she had to be a 'passionate, rousing girl' to make all other characters believe in what she was saying.

The actress further added, “That day, we did two-three takes and then he just called me very sweetly and he started speaking to me. I immediately got taken into another world. He speaks very beautifully and he speaks from his heart, so it’s so passionate and I had tears in my eyes. It donned upon me like what he is telling me so incredibly beautiful, I’m blessed.”

"And then he said we were going to shoot this scene and gave everybody a lunch break, except me. He asked, ‘Is that okay?’ I was like, ‘Done’. So I didn’t eat and it really helped me. It kept me on the edge and not soft. So I went back to my van and I just thought about everything that he said. He basically told me a story. I came back, and we shot it and it was okay,” she said, adding that she was never at odds with him at any moment.

Heeramandi which also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Fardeen Khan among others is currently streaming on Netflix.

