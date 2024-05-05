Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Anushka Sharma's 1st PICS after son Akaay's arrival; Salman Khan house firing case accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and death.

Here comes another Sunday and that means accumulating all the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the week. From Anushka Sharma’s first pics surfacing after her son Akaay’s arrival; one of the accused named Anuj Thapan in the Salman Khan house firing case died by suicide and many more news made headlines.

In case you missed any, go through this article to get updates on all the top news that made it to the top section this week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Anushka Sharma's first photos after her son Akaay’s arrival

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood for the second time after welcoming their baby boy, Akaay, in February of this year. Anushka’s first photos have now surfaced online after her son Akaay’s arrival. She was seen enjoying her birthday dinner with her husband Virat and team RCB in Bengaluru.

2. Salman Khan’s house firing incident accused dies by suicide

As per an ANI report, one of the accused in Salman Khan's house firing case, Anuj Thapan, who was locked up in Mumbai Police Headquarters, reportedly attempted suicide in the early hours of May 1st. The 32-year-old was immediately rushed to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

3. Shraddha Kapoor to headline Rahul Mody's next project?

According to a Mid Day report, Rahul Mody will fund his rumored girlfriend-actress Shraddha Kapoor's next project. A source mentioned, "The talks are in the nascent stage, so it can’t be determined whether this will be her next project. But Shraddha has liked the central idea. She plans to co-produce it along with Rahul’s production house."

4. Mahira Khan praises Arijit Singh after his apology video from Dubai concert goes viral

Recently, a video of Arijit Singh apologizing to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert went viral. The singer was performing his popular song Zaalima from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees when he spotted the actress in the audience. Initially, he did not recognize her but when he did he acknowledged her in front of everyone. The singer apologized to Mahira for not recognizing her initially and surprised the audience by revealing that the actress herself was sitting in the audience.

Later, a delighted Mahira took to her Instagram and shared a chunk from Arijit Singh’s concert where he can be heard taking her name and talking about the song Zaalima.

Sharing this video, the actress captioned it, “I wasn’t meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn’t him.. he’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!"

5. Is Sarfarosh 2 starring Aamir Khan in the cards?

In an interview with Indian Express, director John Matthew Matthan opened up about Sarfarosh 2 starring Aamir Khan. He said, “Aamir is keen. I am also planning to make it, but unless you get the freedom and choice to do it and if it is not pleasurable for you then, how are others going to enjoy your film? Also, there are not many scripts that I have liked."

6. Siddharth Anand says Hrithik Roshan is coming for Krrish 4

The filmmaker Siddharth Anand recently responded to a tweet that shared a photo of Krrish and captioned, "He is coming… #Krrish4." Siddharth’s reply read, "Yep! He is.." This tweet from Anand raised the excitement among fans.

7. Fardeen Khan opens up about No Entry sequel

In an interview with PTI, Fardeen Khan discussed the sequel to his film No Entry. He said, "I've heard the script, it is absolutely hilarious. I think everyone tried hard to work out whether it was from Salman Khan or Boney Kapoor or Anees Bazmee... It's a film that's close to my heart."

Bonus news: Akshay Kumar's son Aarava and Kajol's daughter Nysa's party pics from Europe along with Orry went viral.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

