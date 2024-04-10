IVE is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with an album titled IVE SWITCH. They have released the promotional schedule for their upcoming release, which gives the fans a timeline of what to expect in the days ahead. However, the highlight of the schedule is that the album will consist of two title tracks and the dates of their premiere.

On April 9, 2024, at 11:00 PM KST, the K-pop girl group IVE released the comeback schedule for their upcoming album IVE SWITCH. Information and dates about various releases, such as concept photos, tracklists, highlight medleys, and music video teasers, are available in the poster. Moreover, it also mentions that the new album will have two title tracks, which will be released on different dates.

The names of the title tracks have not been released yet; however, the first song will be released along with the album. The music video for the second title track will be released after the album.

The album is scheduled to release on April 29, 2024, along with the music video of the title track. The music video for the second title track will be released on May 15, 2024.

On April 3, 2024, the K-pop group IVE revealed a video teaser through their official social media page. The short snippet is the teaser for their upcoming album, titled IVE SWITCH, which will be released at the end of April 2024. The sudden announcement left the entire fandom pleasantly surprised. However, the album will be released as a mini, which will consist of 5–6 songs. The next album will be the group’s second EP.

More about the K-pop girl group IVE

IVE is a K-pop girl group that consists of six members in total, which include Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and took the K-pop community by storm. However, it was only after the release of their single Love Dive which propelled them to greater heights of success. It ended up grabbing the top spots on the local music charts, along with winning Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

