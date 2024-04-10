TWICE's Nayeon’s agency JYP Entertainment officially responds to reports of her comeback in June with solo album

It's confirmed: TWICE's Nayeon is getting ready for her first-ever solo comeback. On April 9, a South Korean media outlet reported that Nayeon is preparing for her solo comeback album, set to be released in June this year. JYP Entertainment, her agency, has finally confirmed these reports sending a wave of excitement among her fans.

TWICE’s Nayeon’s agency comments on comeback news

On April 9, the Korean media outlet Xportsnews reported that TWICE's Nayeon was gearing up for her much-anticipated solo comeback. However, later that day, JYP Entertainment clarified that while it's true Nayeon's solo album is in the works, the release date hasn't been finalized yet. The agency assured fans that they would inform them as soon as a release date is confirmed.

Nayeon's upcoming album will signify her return to solo promotions two years after her solo debut, marked by the release of her record-breaking mini album IM NAYEON and its popular title track POP! back in June 2022. It topped the Circle Album Chart and reached number seven on the US Billboard 200, marking Nayeon as the first South Korean soloist to break into the chart's top 10. The lead single, POP!, also achieved success by reaching the top ten in six countries. Just this week, Nayeon's inclusion in the lineup for the WATERBOMB 2024 music festival in Korea was announced, sparking speculation that she might be gearing up for a summer comeback as well.

Watch Nayeon's POP! here:

More about TWICE’s Nayeon

Im Na Yeon, commonly known as Nayeon, is a South Korean singer who gained fame as a member of the popular girl group TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment through the reality TV show Sixteen in 2015. Nayeon is renowned for her charming visuals and exceptional talent. With her solo debut album, this lead vocalist of TWICE showcased her unique approach to exploring typical K-pop genres such as electronic dance, soul, and R&B. The title track, POP!, was accompanied by a lively and whimsical music video that reflected her personality, which has now garnered over 225 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, for the track NO PROBLEM, she collaborated with fellow labelmate Felix from Stray Kids, blending her charming vocals with the rapper's dynamic voice. Moreover, she teamed up with rapper Wonstein for the song LOVE COUNTDOWN, showcasing yet another amazing collaboration. Fans are highly excited about Nayeon’s upcoming album.

