Ji Chang Wook is being considered for the lead role in the upcoming superhero K-drama, Twelve. As reported, Ma Dong Seok was cast in the lead role last year and will be playing an important role. The K-drama follows a group of superheroes who do everything in their power to protect Korea from evil entities.

On April 9, 2024, it was reported by a South Korean media outlet that Ji Chang Wook is in negotiations to appear in the upcoming K-drama Twelve. The actor has received the script for the show recently, and he is reportedly positively considering it. The chances of the actor joining the cast are high so far. Moreover, this series will be Ji Chang Wook’s first attempt at the superhero genre since his debut.

The plot of the series revolves around superheroes who possess incredible powers that make them stand out from the crowd. However, along with their supernatural powers comes the responsibility of keeping the dangers of society at bay and protecting the citizens. Ji Chang Wook has been offered the role of one of the characters who will be defending the Korean peninsula.

On the other hand, Ma Dong Seok will play the role of Taesan, who is the leader of the group of superheroes. The anticipation for the series is at an all-time high among fans, as the collaboration can lead to major breakthroughs in both actors' careers. As Ma Dong Seok has a prominent presence in Hollywood, the K-drama could reach incredible heights with Ji Chang Wook’s involvement as well.

Ji Chang Wook's future activities

Ji Chan Wook, one of the most popular actors in the Korean industry, has some of the most interesting projects lined up for the upcoming months. The actor will be appearing in The Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, and more in the second half of 2024. Additionally, he is also set to star in the K-drama Sculpture City alongside EXO’s D.O. Revolver, an upcoming movie that the actor will be starring in. He is also confirmed to appear in Disney’s original series Gangnam B-Side, to be released later this year. Not just movies and K-dramas but the actor is also set to star in a variety show titled My Name is Gabriel.

