Shah Rukh Khan admits feeling ‘worst’ after watching Rishabh Pant’s car crash video: ‘These boys are like my sons’

Shah Rukh Khan has been in a celebratory mood as his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, won against the Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. We have seen him be the biggest cheerleader for his team and be there for them during the matches. The actor shares a great bond with all his players and loves them.

Well, last year, one of the KKR players, Rishabh Pant, met with a near-fatal car crash in Roorkee and suffered multiple injuries. The entire nation was worried for the cricketer and so was SRK. The actor, in a video released during the KKR vs. DC match last night, spoke about his first reaction after the crash.

Shah Rukh Khan on Rishabh Pant’s accident

In the video, we can hear Shah Rukh Khan say that Rishabh Pant’s car crash was horrifying, as no one knew the result of that accident. Dunki star added that he got the worst feeling after looking at the video. “To me, these boys are like my own sons. I have youngsters in my team as well. I hoped he wasn’t injured badly,” SRK told Star Sports.

The actor also quipped that a sportsman getting injured is a double jeopardy. He wished him all the best and hoped that his knee would fully recover soon. “In the last game, when I met him, I was telling him not to get up; it must be hurting. I was hugging him and asking, 'Are you well?' I had not seen him before that, post the accident. I am really happy that he’s back, playing well, and I hope he keeps on playing well.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan. Apart from this, he is also said to be working in Tiger Vs Pathaan alongside Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his batting skills, AbRam bowls to Rinku Singh during KKR’s practice session; WATCH