Zakir Khan is not just a stand-up comedian but an inspiration for many. Apart from tickling the funny bones of his fans, the actor has earned immense recognition with his philosophical sayings. After a series of international shows, Zakir is making a comeback to the screens with Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3. With a seamless blend of humor, political satire, and drama, the makers have made another attempt to leave an impact on the audience.

Lately, Zakir Khan has been running busy promoting Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3. Meanwhile, the actor-comedian sat down for an exclusive interview at Pinkvilla and went candid about his life and career experiences. During the chat, he landed life lessons on having a fear of death and joked about how the media would cover him if he dies.

Zakir Khan's light-hearted take about media covering his death

During Zakir Khan's exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he poured his heart out regarding various aspects of life. When put into a situation of '80 ki umar mein maut ka khauf (Fear of death at the age of 80),' Zakir Khan had an interesting lesson to state. He firmly said, "80 mein kyun. Humko toh yahan 35 mein ho raha hai (Why 80, I am feeling it at my age of 35)."

In a jolly mood, the stand-up comedian mentioned that whenever his flight undergoes any unusual condition, he feels the same fear as mentioned above. Putting up a mellow tone, Zakir remarked, "Mujhe toh apna news article chalta hua dikh jaata hai ki main news mein bhi cover nahi karenge, ticker chala denge ki comedian Zakir Khan plane crash mein maare gaye (I see news article circulating, and that it will not be covered even in the main news, the ticker will be running saying that comedian Zakir Khan died in a plane crash)."

Divulging further, one of the most successful stand-up comedians today explained that fear of death persists at every moment. Zakir commented, "Maut ka darr kab nahi hai (When is there no fear of death)."

Watch the full interview here:

Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 also stars Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Gaurav K Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Onima Kashyap in significant roles. The current season is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

