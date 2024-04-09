Ryu Jun Yeol- Yoo Hae Jin's historical film The Night Owl secures highest-ever Korean to Chinese remake copyright deal

Ryu Jun Yeol starring historical thriller film The Night Owl gets a Chinese remake and sells the copyright with a record-breaking deal. Read on to know the details.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Updated on Apr 09, 2024  |  01:23 PM IST |  4.1K
The Night Owl poster: Image from C-JeS Studios
The Night Owl poster: Image from C-JeS Studios

Ryu Jun Yeol and Yoo Hae Jin starrer The Night Owl hit the movie screen on November 23, 2022. Almost a year and six months later, the film finalizes a Chinese remake as it sells copyright through a record-breaking contract. The news is raising expectations amongst the K-content watchers in the Greater China region.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Ryu Jun Yeol starrer film The Night Owl secures highest-ever copyright contract for Korean-to-Chinese remakes

According to Korean media news on April 9, the production and distribution company named It’s NEW (Next Entertainment World) announced, “The copyright contract for The Night Owl’s Chinese remake has been signed by both parties.” 

Related Stories

Here are 5 takeaways from Han So Hee’s letter you need to know about
korean
Here are 5 takeaways from Han So Hee’s letter you need to know about
Han So Hee shares apology over recent social media post; agency drops official statement
korean
Han So Hee shares apology over recent social media post; agency drops official statement

The announcement especially sparked attention as it was reported to be the highest-ever transaction for copyright deals for Korean film remakes in China.

Notably, a renowned Chinese entertainment company that has multiple ventures has secured the remake rights for The Night Owl and they are reportedly kicking off the production soon. NEW will look after partial distribution to ensure a good box office turnover for the Chinese remake of the film.

Regarding the record-breaking contract, the content head of NEW  Lee Jeong Ha, who also supervised overseas sales of The Night Owl,  said, “It is a huge achievement to recognize the power of a box-office hit film. I look forward to the result of further globalization.’ 

Additional details about Korean film The Night Owl

The Night Owl was released on November 23, 2022, setting a new standard for Korean historical films. The thriller movie features Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun Yeol and Exhuma actor Yoo Hae Jin in lead roles.

Set in Joseon’s backdrop, the compelling narrative tells a gripping saga of an acupuncturist named Kyeoung Soo (played by Ryu Jun Yeol), who is blind during the day but gets back his sight at night. Things take a swift turn, as he unexpectedly witnesses the crown prince’s death and vows to reveal the truth, while the King is driven to lunacy.

The Night Owl is the exhibition of director Ahn Tae Jin’s cinematic brilliance which received multiple accolades in prestigious award ceremonies like the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Sitgest International Film Festival, and more.

This film also showed impressive numbers at the box office, earning over 4.8 million gross profit within a week of its release. In addition, in South Korea, the film also witnessed a good theatrical run, staying on the top for three consecutive weeks, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Korean film ever.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun for Best Actor, Moving for Best Drama, and more earn nominations at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards; Check out full list

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Credits: JTBC News
Advertisement

Latest Articles