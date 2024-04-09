Ryu Jun Yeol- Yoo Hae Jin's historical film The Night Owl secures highest-ever Korean to Chinese remake copyright deal

Ryu Jun Yeol and Yoo Hae Jin starrer The Night Owl hit the movie screen on November 23, 2022. Almost a year and six months later, the film finalizes a Chinese remake as it sells copyright through a record-breaking contract. The news is raising expectations amongst the K-content watchers in the Greater China region.

Ryu Jun Yeol starrer film The Night Owl secures highest-ever copyright contract for Korean-to-Chinese remakes

According to Korean media news on April 9, the production and distribution company named It’s NEW (Next Entertainment World) announced, “The copyright contract for The Night Owl’s Chinese remake has been signed by both parties.”

The announcement especially sparked attention as it was reported to be the highest-ever transaction for copyright deals for Korean film remakes in China.

Notably, a renowned Chinese entertainment company that has multiple ventures has secured the remake rights for The Night Owl and they are reportedly kicking off the production soon. NEW will look after partial distribution to ensure a good box office turnover for the Chinese remake of the film.

Regarding the record-breaking contract, the content head of NEW Lee Jeong Ha, who also supervised overseas sales of The Night Owl, said, “It is a huge achievement to recognize the power of a box-office hit film. I look forward to the result of further globalization.’

Additional details about Korean film The Night Owl

The Night Owl was released on November 23, 2022, setting a new standard for Korean historical films. The thriller movie features Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun Yeol and Exhuma actor Yoo Hae Jin in lead roles.

Set in Joseon’s backdrop, the compelling narrative tells a gripping saga of an acupuncturist named Kyeoung Soo (played by Ryu Jun Yeol), who is blind during the day but gets back his sight at night. Things take a swift turn, as he unexpectedly witnesses the crown prince’s death and vows to reveal the truth, while the King is driven to lunacy.

The Night Owl is the exhibition of director Ahn Tae Jin’s cinematic brilliance which received multiple accolades in prestigious award ceremonies like the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Film Awards, Sitgest International Film Festival, and more.

This film also showed impressive numbers at the box office, earning over 4.8 million gross profit within a week of its release. In addition, in South Korea, the film also witnessed a good theatrical run, staying on the top for three consecutive weeks, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Korean film ever.

