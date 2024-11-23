Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s Love Your Enemy: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Love Your Enemy is an upcoming South Korean series starring Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi in the lead roles. The plot of the story follows two individuals who have been enemies for generations who eventually fall in love. The show is directed by Park Joon Hwa who previously created shows such as Alchemy of Souls, Touch Your Heart, and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim among others. Im Ye Jin serves as the screenwriter for the K-drama.

Love Your Enemy Release Date and Time

Love Your Enemy is scheduled to premiere on November 23, 2024, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The series will have a total of 12 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Where to Watch Love Your Enemy

The drama will air on South Korea's tvN network and is expected to be available on the international streaming platform Disney+ with English subtitles, making it accessible to a global audience.

The Genre of Love Your Enemy

Love Your Enemy is a gripping drama exploring themes of betrayal, love, and redemption. Set against the backdrop of complex relationships, it delves into the emotional conflicts and dark secrets that bind the characters.

Love Your Enemy plot

The plot of Love Your Enemy follows Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won, two individuals who were born on the same day, share the same name, and have been lifelong rivals. Their paths cross again after 18 years, sparking a 'single-log bridge' romance filled with tension, humor, and unexpected connections.

Seok Ji Won, now the executive director of Seokban Construction and chairman of Dokmok High School, is naturally gifted—excelling in everything from academics to sports. After leaving his hometown due to family issues, he returns as a successful leader, only to encounter his old nemesis, Yoon Ji Won.

Yoon Ji Won, a physical education teacher at Dokmok High, is known for her fiery personality and unyielding sense of justice, earning her the nickname "Mad Dog" in her youth. As their rivalry rekindles, so do unresolved feelings, leading to a tumultuous yet heartfelt journey of self-discovery and love.

Love Your Enemy cast

The cast of the show is led by Ju Ji Hoon who has previously appeared in shows such as Jirisan, Blood Free, Kingdom Season 1 and 2 among others. Moreover, he will also lead another 2024 K-drama titled Light Shop. Jung Yu Mi will take up the female lead who has starred in critically acclaimed films Family Ties, Chaw, My Dear Desperado, and the box office hits The Crucible and Train to Busan.

The supporting cast features a talented ensemble, including Kim Jung Young, Kim Gab Soo, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Byung Joon, Lee Seung Joon, Baek Hyun Joo, Kim Jae Chul, Kim Hyun Mok, and others.