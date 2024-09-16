Jung Hae In and Ahn Bo Hyun’s Veteran sequel I, The Executioner sells over 2 million tickets in just 3 days

I, The Executioner is a South Korean movie that was released on September 13, 2024. It is a sequel to the celebrated 2015 movie Veteran, starring Jung Hae In in the lead role. Within just 3 days of its premiere, the movie has managed to garner more than 2 million audiences across theatres.

On September 15, 2024, the Korean Film Council announced that I, The Executioner, the 2015 sequel to Veteran, had officially reached a total of 2,095,936 moviegoers. The initial release date of the film was September 13, 2024, and within just 3 days it managed to reach the milestone. It is now the fastest 2024 film to reach the 2 million mark, surpassing both Exhuma and The Roundup: Punishment, which hit the milestone in 4 days.

To celebrate the achievement, the cast members of the movie posed for the picture. In the image, Jung Hae In, Ahn Bo Hyun and more appeared together alongside the movie’s director, Ryoo Seung Wan . They thanked the viewers for showing them immense love and making the film a success.

The plot of the film follows the story of a serial killer who has created havoc across the country. Park Sun Woo, who is the youngest detective, bands with Seo Do Cheol, who is a veteran officer determined to catch the bad guys. Together, they try to uncover the truth behind the killings and embark on a high-stakes mission to bring the criminal to justice.

The movie stars Hwang Jung Min in the main role as the lead detective, alongside Jung Hae In, a young officer with excitement to solve cases. However, Ahn Bo Hyun has a surprising part in the movie and plays one of the major characters. The other cast ensemble includes Oh Dal Soo, Jang Yoon Ju, Oh Dae Hwan, and Kim Shi Hoo.