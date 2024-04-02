Jung Ryeo Won and Ha Ji Won will be starring in the upcoming K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon as the main leads. The first teaser poster for the show has been released by the production, increasing anticipation within the K-drama community. The poster features both actors close to each other, and they appear to be in deep love.

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun appear in the new poster for The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

On April 2, 2024, the production company released the first poster for the upcoming K-drama series, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The image showcases both the actors sitting very close to each other and looking at one another with love-filled eyes. The intense romance displayed in the poster has further raised the expectations for the series. Moreover, the intimate moment between the couple certainly suggests that the drama will contain beautiful romantic scenes.

The plot of the series follows a man who leaves his high-paying job to return to his academy as an instructor, where he falls in love with the academy teacher, who was his first crush. Wi Ha Jun portrays the role of Lee Joon Ho, who takes up the job of an instructor in the academy where he used to study. His fixation on his former teacher is the main motivation behind the decision. On the other hand, Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of Seo Hye Jin, who teaches the Korean language at the academy.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Seo Hye Jin has been working at the academy for the past fourteen years. As her life seems to get settled finally, chaos ensues soon after Lee Joon Ho appears in her life again. He is her former student who caused trouble during his student days. The series will showcase how they begin to develop feelings for each other eventually.

Apart from Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Jun, the cast ensemble also includes So Ju Yeon in the supporting role of Nam Cheong Mi. The show is directed by Ahn Pan Seok, and the plot is written by Park Kyung Hwa. The show is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes, and the first episode will premiere on May 11, 2024. Additionally, the series will air on Saturday and Sunday via the tvN network and TVING streaming platform.

