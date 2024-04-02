Sweet Home's Song Kang bids goodbye to fans with buzz haircut photos marking military enlistment day

Song Kang, the famous South Korean actor who amassed millions of fans with his impressive acting skills and striking visuals is the next in line to enlist in the military. The Sweet Home actor was confirmed by his agency to enlist in the military in April a while ago. The fateful day of his enlistment has arrived, and as the actor enlists in the military, he bids a heartfelt goodbye to his fans with some new pictures.

My Demon star Song Kang enlists in the military and marks the moment with buzz-cut look in new photos

Song Kang has innumerable fans with his roles in My Demon, Sweet Home, Nevertheless, and other notable K-dramas. The actor has garnered an immense fan following with his work as an actor. Today as he enters the South Korean military, he has shared a sweet message and new photos to bid goodbye to his fans.

South Korean law makes it compulsory for all able men to enlist in the military and serve their country for a stated amount of time. Song Kang as confirmed by his agency Namoo Actors in February has enlisted in the military today April 2. The actor will complete his military service as an active-duty soldier of the South Korean army and fulfill his duties.

Song Kang marking his military enlistment day, shared his buzz haircut photos on Instagram with a heartfelt caption. The caption reads his promise that he will work hard and will be back. The actor shared two photos showing his buzz-cut look, symbolizing the beginning of his military life as a soldier. The life of a soldier is tougher than the ordeals of a common man and the fans wished him good health and wishes as he embarked on this journey of his life.

Know Song Kang

Song Kang is a South Korean actor whose popularity exceeds borders and language barriers. His noted roles in K-dramas like Forecasting Love and Weather, Love Alarm, My Demon, Sweet Home, and more have made him one of the top actors from South Korea at present.

Song Kang recently was seen playing the lead Jeong Gu Won in the romantic fantasy K-drama My Demon beside Kim Yoo Jung. The actor has completed filming for the hit apocalyptic action drama Sweet Home season 3 and will be seen reprising the role.

