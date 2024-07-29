KCON LA Day 3 Highlights: Kim Soo Hyun steals hearts as host, NCT127's fiery performance, Zico's energetic stage and more

KCON LA 2024 Day 3 concluded the event with a bang as NCT127, ZEROBASEONE, Zico, STAYC and more artists took over the stage and impressed the fans with their infectious energy and performance. The three-day event kicked off on July 26 and finally concluded on July 28. The annual event is something every K-pop fan looks forward to as they get to interact with their favorite idols, watch them perform and also communicate with other fans.

KCON LA Day 3 Highlights

NCT127 opens with power power-packed performance

NCT127 are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Their music has a global appeal and the catchy tunes keep the listeners coming back for more. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame. With their performance at the KCON LA, NCT127 stole the fans' hearts with their energy and power-packed performance.

Kim Soo Hyun's stellar hosting skills

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. The actor is known for his hits like Moon Embracing the Sun. My Love From the Star, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and his latest, Queen of Tears.

The actor proved his versatility and showcased his skills as an anchor. It was refreshing for fans to see the actor after the success of Queen of Tears.

Advertisement

STAYC covers (G)I-DLE's Queencard

STAYC is a six-member girl group. They debuted in November 2020 with Star to a Young Culture. Some of their hits include Cheeky Icy Thang, ASAP, Bubble Monster and more. The group covered the hit song Queencard by (G)I-DLE and slayed with their perky and cheeky performance.

ZEROBASEONE covers Red Velvet's Psycho

ZEROBASEONE debuted in 2023. Their first comeback set multiple records for the group. They set a new sales record with their latest release and became the first rookie group which is the fastest in K-pop history to surpass 2 million sales. The group covered Red Velvet's Psycho which is known for its tough vocals. The embers hit all the notes and impressed with their vocal and dance skills.

Zico lights up the stage

Zico debuted in 2011 as a part of the boy band Block B. In 2014, he kicked off his solo career. He is a rapper, producer singer, and songwriter. The rapper hyped up the crowd with his amazing and infectious energy. The backup dancers added gravitas to his performance.

Advertisement

A.C.E's energetic stage

A.C.E is a multi-talented K-pop group who made their debut on May 23, 2017. The group rose to fame with their dance and song covers of both K-pop and international artists. Members include Junhee, Donghun, Wow, Byeongkwan, and Chan. A.C.E are known for their unmatched energy and synchronization. Once more they proved their talent up on the stage.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Going SEVENTEEN episodes to watch out for CARATS