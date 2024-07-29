Top 10 Going SEVENTEEN episodes to watch out for CARATS

Going SEVENTEEN is more than just a reality show; it's a chaotic comedy goldmine showing the hilarious antics of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN.

With countless episodes filled with laughter, creativity, and unforgettable moments, it can be hard to decide where to start. Fear not! We've curated a list of the top 10 episodes guaranteed to leave you in a deeper connection with the members’ unique personalities.

1. Ad-lib: SEVENTEEN’s Got Talent

Prepare for chaos! This episode is a fan favorite for its absurd challenges and hilarious character transformations. From slow-motion rapping to musical-themed antics, the members struggle to keep it together. Hoshi's snail-paced rhymes and Jun's spontaneous singing are unforgettable highlights.

2. The Tag

Get ready for a scary, fun time! SEVENTEEN members are split into teams and have to find a key to escape a dark room. But there's a catch - scary movie characters are chasing them! It's a mix of fright and laughs. Imagine THE8 hugging Pennywise and DK and S.Coups screaming!

3. Insomnia-Zero

Imagine trying to sleep while your friends make up crazy stories about you! That's what happens in this hilarious episode. The SEVENTEEN members battle to stay asleep as their friends tell the wildest, funniest lies. It's like a funny game where the best liar wins! You won't stop laughing as you watch them try to keep a straight face.

4. Mousebusters

Imagine SEVENTEEN members turning into cute mice! Some members become mice, while others try to catch them like real-life mouse hunters. It’s a game of hide-and-seek with funny rules and punishments. Get ready for lots of running, laughing, and silly nicknames!

5. Don’t Lie

This episode is like a real-life game of pretend. The SEVENTEEN members play a game called Mafia, in which some pretend to be bad guys, and others try to find them.

It's super fun to watch because everyone acts so funny and tries to trick each other. You'll laugh out loud at their silly acting and surprising twists. It's like watching a really exciting and funny movie!

6. TTT #2: Super Fun Games!

This episode is a continuation of the TTT series with even more craziness! The SEVENTEEN members are back with another round of super-fun games.

This time, everything is extra exciting and real-life-like. They compete in wild challenges and tease each other a lot. It's like watching your favorite sports team but with more laughs and friendship. You'll love seeing how much fun they have together!

7. Planting Rice and Making Bets

SEVENTEEN gets their hands dirty in this episode! They work hard in a rice field while making silly bets. It's a mix of fun and work. You'll laugh at their crazy ideas and see how well they work together as a team.

8. Tribal Games

Tribal Games is a super fun episode where SEVENTEEN plays old-school games! They're divided into teams and do things like whispering secrets, guessing words without talking, and acting out movies.

Even though the games are simple, SEVENTEEN makes them super funny with their crazy personalities. You'll laugh so hard watching them try to win! Their team spirit and silly mistakes make these episodes a total blast.

9. Best Friends

It is like watching SEVENTEEN go back to school! They pretend to be high school students and do silly things like playing table tennis and "Red Light, Green Light" with their own crazy rules. There's a lot of laughing and running around.

You'll love seeing how goofy and fun SEVENTEEN can be. Hoshi even does a funny spider dance! It's like watching your favorite funny friends hang out.

10. Wonwoo's Diary

Imagine SEVENTEEN without their leader, Wonwoo! This episode is pure craziness. It's like watching a funny, weird movie. The members pretend to be from the past, aliens, and even a famous singer! They do silly things and make you laugh out loud.

There's a guy who thinks he's an alien and another who wants to be a singer. It's all recorded on a video camera and so funny to watch! You won't believe how silly and crazy SEVENTEEN can be without their leader.

Going SEVENTEEN is a fun and entertaining show that highlights the unique personalities and creativity of SEVENTEEN members. Each episode brings something new: thrilling games, funny role-playing, or unexpected twists.

The members’ chemistry and playful spirit make every episode enjoyable and memorable. If you’re a fan of variety shows, Going SEVENTEEN is a must-watch. It not only showcases the group’s talent but also their genuine camaraderie and humor.

These episodes are perfect for anyone looking to laugh and have a good time. Dive into the world of Going SEVENTEEN and experience the joy and excitement that SEVENTEEN brings to the screen. What’s your favorite episode or moment from the show? Share your thoughts and join the fun!

