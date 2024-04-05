Kwak Jin Seok will be starring in the K-drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. The actor is confirmed to play a role that will be vital to the plot progression of the series. Moreover, his appearance will lead to twists and turns that will completely change the course of the story.

Kwak Jin Seok to star in Queen of Tears

On April 5, 2024, it was announced that Kwak Jin Seok would be starring in the ongoing K-drama series Queen of Tears. He will be playing the role of the character Pyeon Seong Wook, who is the president of a real estate agency. Moreover, he will team up with Park Sung Hoon’s character, Yoon Eun Sung, to make Baek Hyun Woo’s life even worse. His character will apparently be important to the storyline, which will lead to further complications within the relationships of various characters.

Kwak Jin Seok is a South Korean actor who has appeared in various movies and shows throughout his career. Some of the notable projects he has been a part of are as follows, Oh My Ladylord, Vagabond, Sweet Home, The First Responders Season 2, Evilive, and many more.

Queen of Tears plot and more details

Queen of Tears follows the plot in which the heiress of a conglomerate, Hong Hae In, falls in love with an employee of her company, Baek Hyun Woo. But their relationship gradually starts to deteriorate after their marriage owing to certain internal family matters. However, after she is diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, the relationship between the couple starts to change gradually. However, as the story evolves, new twists and turns keep it interesting.

Apart from Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the K-drama stars Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Mi Sook, Kim Gab Soo, and more. The K-drama is very well received by the audience, and so far, it has garnered immense views worldwide. Moreover, it has ranked in the global top 10 shows on Netflix for 4 consecutive weeks. New episodes are scheduled to air every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. It will consist of a total of 16 episodes.

