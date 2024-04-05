Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to feature on NCT’s Doyoung’s song from upcoming debut solo album YOUTH; Report

Taeyeon, a member of the iconic girl group Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD will reportedly provide her support to NCT member Doyoung’s upcoming solo debut. As the news breaks out, fans of both K-pop idols are expecting an impressive music treat from the duo.

SNSD's Taeyeon and NCT's Doyoung to collaborate on his next solo album YOUTH

On April 5, a Korean media outlet reported that the SNSD member will feature on a song included in Doyoung’s upcoming solo debut album YOUTH. Both the vocalists are affiliated with SM Entertainment and the report won the hearts of fans as Taeyeon exhibitis her support towards the younger K-pop idol from the same label.

The powerful and delicate voice of the Girls Generation member will meet the pure and translucent vocals of the NCT member, promising a remarkable synergy in the new song. Expectations are high as fans get ready for an unexpected music treat.

Meanwhile on April 4, midnight KST, Doyoung revealed the official date for his much-anticipated solo debut album YOUTH, announcing that he will be releasing it on April 22, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

According to SM Entertainment, YOUTH will feature a total of 10 songs, molded by the K-pop idol’s emotional honesty that has always imbued his storytelling. Fans eagerly await to witness a new dimension of Doyoung as he expands his musical palette through the upcoming album.

Notably, he would be the third member of NCT to step into the solo world following in the footsteps of his bandmates Ten and Taeyong.

Advertisement

Catch up on Doyoung's journey as K-pop idol

In April 2016, Doyoung embarked on his journey as a K-pop idol with the boy band NCT U, a sub-group of NCT. Since then the singer lent his voice to many OSTs of popular K-dramas like Here With Me in See You in My 19th Life and Yumi’s Cells’ Like A Star.

Know about SNSD member Taeyeon

On the other hand, Taeyeon is a K-pop superstar who belongs to the 2nd generation iconic K-pop group SNSD. On October 7, 2015, she debuted as a soloist with her first mini-album I.

With many chart-buster hits the K-pop icon currently has three studio albums, seven EPs, and two studio album reissues. As she thrives on setting an unprecedented standard of success, serving as a trailblazer for the young generation artists, her upcoming venture with the NCT member ignites much excitement.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT reveals how BTS’ Jungkook was ‘legendary’ during Happily Ever After dance challenge with Beomgyu and Taehyun