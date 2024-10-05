Lee Jung Jae captures big smiles with Song Joong Ki and Ji Chang Wook at Busan Film Festival Day 1



The South Korean superstar, Lee Jung Jae recently attended the prestigious Busan Film Festival and was seen with many fellow actors. However, the artist took to Instagram and posted pictures with colleagues from the industry, Song Joong Ki and Ji Chang Wook. Fans are certainly talking about the instance as their favorite actors are seen interacting.

On October 3, 2024, Lee Jung Jae posted several pictures on his personal Instagram account from the Busan Film Festival Day 1. He also captured moments with the industry’s superstar Song Joong Ki and shared big smiles with the artist. Moreover, he posted a picture of his co-star from the movie Revolver, Ji Chang Wook. They are all seen wearing formal outfits at the event.

Apart from Lee Jung Jae and Ji Chang Wook, Revolver stars Lim Ji Yeon, Jeon Do Yeon and more. Directed by Oh Seung Uk, The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

Lee Jung Jae will also appear in the second season of Squid Game and will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more. It is set to premiere on December 26, 2024.