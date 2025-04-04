A Minecraft Movie Day 1 India Box Office: Jason Momoa starrer opens with Rs 2 crore

A Minecraft Movie kicked off its theatrical run in India today with a Rs. 2 crore opening day revenue, a respectable start for a video game adaptation in a market where non-superhero, non-Christopher Nolan, and non-James Cameron Hollywood entries often struggle to gain traction.

The Jason Momoa-led adventure released on April 4 alongside its U.S. debut, which saw it secure the widest launch for a video game-derived title, surpassing Detective Pikachu’s 4,248 screens.

Advertisement

A Minecraft Movie India Box Office – Day 1

Day Earnings (in Rs crore) Day 1 Rs 2 crore

A Minecraft Movie has the leverage of a built-in gaming fanbase, but its appeal remains to be tested beyond that demographic, not only in India or stateside but in multiple international territories. Lighthearted content and nostalgia could help drive stronger footfall over the weekend.

In India, the film is competing against only one Hollywood entry at the moment—Disney’s Snow White. Local competition includes Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, but the masses favoring these flicks were never meant for the former. Hence, they won’t be blamed if A Minecraft Movie fizzles after a decent initial start.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film brings the beloved pixelated world of Minecraft to life with stellar performances from Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Meyers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hensen. The plot unfolds with a group of four misfits getting transported to an unknown cubic world, where their survival depends on their ability to master craftsmanship. While navigating the landscape, the quartet must also find a way to return home.

Advertisement

A Minecraft Movie is expected to gross over USD 140 million globally by the end of Sunday, including USD 65 to USD 75 million in North America. Speaking of the domestic box office, the film shoulders the responsibility of delivering the first superhit of 2025 after titles like Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World underperformed. While the former, made on a USD 250 million budget, is moving further away from breaking even theatrically, the latter, despite being in theaters since mid-February, is yet to gross USD 500 million.

A Minecraft Movie is also Warner Bros.’ best bet of the year, as the studio has faced disappointment from Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights, starring Robert De Niro.

Positive word of mouth and the interest of family audiences will be crucial for A Minecraft Movie’s reception in India and elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Box Office: A Minecraft Movie gets the widest release for a video-game title in US; here's how much the film is set to earn in its opening weekend