Blake Lively's Attorneys Say Justin Baldoni is 'Hell Bent' on Destroying It Ends With Us Co-Star: 'Man Who Has Built His Brand on...'

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual harassment

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle is getting to a boiling point, with new statements coming out from both camps. In the latest development, Gossip Girl star filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation countersuit against her after she sued him in December for sexual harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us. In response, the Director's lawyer opposed the motion, calling it a way to "ruin the reputations and careers" of his and his company, Wayfarer Studios.

Now in a statement to TMZ, Blake Lively's attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson have accused the 41-year-old of betraying the values he built his brand on. They said, "That’s right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims 'into oblivion.'" Moreover, they claimed the director of IEWU and his lawyer, Bryan Freedman were "hell-bent" on smearing Lively's name.

This is in response to Jane the Virgin's legal team invoking his First Amendment to get Lively to court for her alleged false accusations against him. Freedman on the other hand told People Magazine that the actress cannot prevent his client "from exercising their constitutional right to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims."

Freedman added, "What Ms. Lively is attempting to do is to set a dangerous precedent by barring the courthouse doors to my clients and punishing them for having their day in court, a right protected by the First Amendment."

As the battle between the former co-stars heats up, things are bound to get messier. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on the case.

