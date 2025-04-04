Wamiqa Gabbi turns ‘Titli’ in butterfly-print white saree and matching hair scarf

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to give her fans a jolly good time with her new romantic comedy—Bhool Chuk Maaf—alongside Rajkummar Rao. Embodying her character from the movie, whose name is Titli, Wamiqa cheekily draped herself in a gorgeous butterfly-print white saree. The beauty maven took netizens by storm with her latest saree slay. So, we’re here to dissect this look.

Gabbi, who is applauded for her striking charisma and spellbinding fashion sense, is in full swing promoting her upcoming movie. For her latest promotional fit, the Baby John actress adorned a white chiffon saree that exuded vintage vibes at their best. The billowy saree featured gorgeous pink and blue-shaded butterfly motifs on the palla, referencing Wamiqa’s name—Titli—in the film.

The Fursat actress’s whimsical ethnic flair included a matching blouse featuring a papillon print. The sleeveless blouse highlighted a scalloped V-neckline, serving a demure yet graceful look.

Wamiqa kept her promotional look minimal but striking with just a pair of thread earrings. The statement jewelry featured a white dangling butterfly charm, complementing her themed saree. She further added a dainty ring as part of her minimal flair.

The 83 actress’s hairstyle added an old-world charm to her look, as she styled her hair in a ponytail updo with front strands beautifully framing her face. The fashionista secured her ponytail with a hair scarf, further enhancing the outfit’s vintage vibes.

For her makeup, Wamiqa opted for a subtle look, with black eyeliner accentuating her green eyes. She added a touch of shimmery pink lipstick, exuding a desi-chic charm.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is currently making waves in Bollywood, often makes headlines with her impeccable fashion moments. The Punjabi actress’s knack for creative styling, combined with her striking beauty, creates statement-making looks. Her latest promotional outfit, cheekily referencing her character in the upcoming movie, is a testament to Wamiqa’s innovative fashion sense and irresistible glamour.

