Love Song for Illusion star Park Ji Hoon reported to part ways with current agency Maroo Corp.; Report

Park Ji Hoon, a prominent K-drama actor has been reported to discontinue the contract with his current agency Maroo Corp. Amidst his recently wrapped drama Love Song for Illusion, the news has sparked much interest.

Love Song for Illusion star Park Ji Hoon to leave his current agency Maroo Corp.

On February 29, a Korean media outlet reported that Park Ji Hoon didn’t renew the contract with his current agency Maroo Corp. Though the reason has not been declared, he seems to be in an agent-free market right now.

It has been confirmed that the Love Revolution actor is currently meeting with other agencies, to find the best fit.

More about Park Ji Hoon

The 24-year-old actor started his early career as a coveted child model and actor, who appeared in early dramas like Jumong (2006), The King and I (2007), and IIjimae (2008). Later, he rose to fame by debuting as an idol in Wanna One, a group formed from Mnet’s reality show Produce 101 season 2. After the group’s disbandment, he embarked on a focused journey to be an actor in the K-drama land. With his promising performance in dramas like Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019), At a Distance, Spring is Green (2021), Love Revolution (2020), and Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), Park Ji Hoon earned notable recognition.

For his lead role in At a Distance, Spring is Green and Weak Hero Class 1, he was recognized as a promising young Korean actor. In 2024, the singer-actor starred in the KBS2 drama Love Song for Illusion, alongside Hong Ye Ji. This historical romance drama unfolds a heat-fluttering saga of a crown prince with two personalities and a woman who wants to assassinate him.

Advertisement

Park Ji Hoon portrays the complex character of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun who carries a deep wound in his heart due to the trauma he faced as a child, while his other persona Ak Hee seems to be the exact opposite with irresistible charm. However, Ak Hee is also doomed with a curse as he feels pain if he makes physical touch with someone. On the other hand, the narrative takes a swift turn, as Hong Ye Ji’s character Yeon Wol goes from being an assassin to falling in love with Sajo Hyun.

The drama was well-received by the audience and Park Ji Hoon’s portrayal of this challenging character added depth to the narrative of Love Song for Illusion. The last episode of this fantasy romance drama aired on February 27.

Meanwhile, since the update of his leaving Maroo Corp., curiosity runs high to witness his next endeavors under a new agency.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Love Song For Illusion starring Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more