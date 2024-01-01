Love Song For Illusion starring Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Love Song For Illusion, an eagerly awaited fantasy romance drama, features the talented Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji in leading roles. Adapted from a popular Webtoon, the story revolves around a crown prince with split personalities and his concubine, who bears a haunting and tumultuous past. Fans are excitedly anticipating this unique and captivating series.

Love Song For Illusion release date, where to watch and genre

The much-anticipated Love Song for Illusion K-drama is set to premiere on Monday, January 2, 2024, at 10:10 PM KST and 6:40 PM IST on KBS2. Fans can also catch the enchanting fantasy-romance drama on Viki. Scheduled to air twice a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, it takes the coveted slot previously held by Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers, which concluded this week.

Love Song For Illusion plot

The narrative unfolds around Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, who is grappling with an alter personality named Ak Hee. Fueled by a childhood trauma, he manifests a second persona marked by carefree independence. Enter Yeon Woo, a successor from a noble family turned assassin following the execution of her loved ones. Driven by a quest for revenge against the royal clan, her plans take unexpected turns. Love Song for Illusion weaves a tale of both heart-fluttering romance and intense obsession, exploring the intricate dynamics between a king with dual personalities and an assassin girl whose initial intent to kill him transforms into an unexpected journey of love.

Main cast and characters of Love Song For Illusion

Park Ji Hoon, renowned for his roles in Weak Hero Class 1 and At A Distance Spring Is Green, plays a dual role as Crown Prince Sajo Hyun in Love Song for Illusion. Sajo Hyun, an intellectual character with innate artistic sensibilities, leads a double life as a fashion designer at a downtown boutique while concealing his true identity as the crown prince.

Haunted by a deep childhood wound inflicted by his oppressive father, Sajo Seung, Sajo Hyun's other personality, Ak Hee, is a charming yet cursed individual who experiences extreme pain upon physical contact. As the conflicting personalities coexist within one body, they find themselves entangled in a twisted love triangle with the same woman.

Opposite Park Ji Hoon is Hong Ye Ji, who is recognized for her roles in films like 2037 and School Caste. She portrays Yeon Wol, a descendant of the Yeon family. Concealing her royal lineage as the sole daughter of Yeon Poong Hak from the fallen Yeon Dynasty, Yeon Wol adopts the identity of Gye Ra to avenge her family.

Driven by revenge after her father is executed by the king for treason, she transforms into the assassin Gye Ra. Her journey takes an unforeseen turn as she attempts to assassinate the king, falls into a mysterious trap, and wakes up the next day with no recollection of her past. Yeon Wol eventually becomes Sajo Hyun's concubine, navigating a life filled with unexpected twists—from assassin to concubine.

In the unfolding story, the main characters encounter another challenge—Geum Hwa, portrayed by Ji Woo, who takes on the role of the Crown Prince's wife. Geum Hwa is an ambitious and greedy character within the royal court. Her character is complex, encompassing both positive and negative aspects, yet her unyielding pursuit of desires leads her to employ any means necessary. As concubine Yeon Wol poses a threat to her standing, the two women become embroiled in a fierce struggle for power within the palace.

Hwang Hee takes on the role of Sajo Yung, the half-brother of Sajo Hyun, born to the King's concubine. While Sajo Yung garners praise within the palace for his commendable character, beneath his exterior lies concealed dark ambitions. As both brothers harbor secrets, an intense conflict ensues, each vying for the throne.

Han Eun Sung (formerly known as Han Jae Suk) steps into the character of Ji Jeon Seo, a sincere royal bodyguard who has harbored a deep affection for Geun Hwa since their childhood days. As the crown prince's devoted protector, Ji Jeon Seo becomes entangled in Geum Hwa's plans, willing to go to great lengths, even risking his life, to support her schemes.

Director Lee Jeong Seop shared that in the drama, characters like Sajo Hyun, Yeon Wol, Ji Jeon Seo, Sajo Yung, and Geum Hwa all have complex dualities. He expressed confidence in Park Ji Hoon's ability to skillfully portray his dual characters and also trusts the entire cast to effectively bring their characters to life.

