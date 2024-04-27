New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Williamson Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are packing their bags to venture on a Game 2 journey against the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans this Saturday afternoon. This comes after the Thunder's triumphant comeback in Game 1, scoring a tight 94-92 victory on Sunday night.

With the momentum from their thrilling 124-92 home win in Game 2, the big question is whether the Thunder will sustain the pace and escalate their series lead to 3-0, or will the Pelicans seize a hometown victory to rejuvenate the series?

Will Zion Williamson Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Unfortunately, an injured hamstring has sidelined Zion Williamson from the Thunder clash. The injury occurred during the Lakers match on April 16.

Trailing 2-0 in the series after a soul-crushing defeat in Game 2, the Pelicans find themselves in a precarious situation. The desperate need for a strategy to regain momentum looms large, lest they inch closer to bowing out of the series.

Even though the Pelicans staged a promising start in Game 2 by leading 11-7 with 9:19 on the clock in the opening quarter, their effort fizzled out, netting only 11 points for the rest of the quarter and landing 13 points behind their opponents.

The lack of consistent efforts led to a devastating loss for the Pelicans who managed a 45.2% shooting average from the field, including a seven of 26 beyond the arc, whilst letting the Thunder garner a robust 59% shooting score. Jonas Valanciunas emerged as the highest scorer for the Pelicans with 19 points and seven rebounds.

As far as the postseason stands, the Pelicans rank at an average of 15th for scoring offense, amassing approximately 92 points per game on average. They hold a steady 9th position in terms of rebounding, collecting 43.5 rebounds per evening and securing 14th place for assists with an average of 19 nightly assists.

In terms of postseason defense, the statistics show the Pelicans tied for 11th position, conceding 109 points per game so far. CJ McCollum leads the team in the postseason with a 17.5-point and five-assists per-game average.

Jonas Valanciunas with an average of 16 points, and 13.5 rebounds, Brandon Ingram with 15 points, Trey Murphy III with 14.5 points, and Herbert Jones with 13.5 points follow closely as strong scoring options.

New Orleans Pelicans Players Stats Against The Thunder

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 8 games against the Kings in his career.

Herbert Jones

Herbert Jones has averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 11 games versus the Kings in his career.

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT)

Watch: TNT

Stream: Sling TV

Injury Report

Pelicans

Out

Zion Williamson (hamstring strain)

Thunder

No injury reports as of now

