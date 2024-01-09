Park Min Young's Marry My Husband remains No 1 in viewership; Park Ji Hoon's Love Song for Illusion sees a dip

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo has achieved its personal best ratings for the latest episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the tvN show has garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.4 percent, which marks a 0.5 percent rise from its previous episode (5.9 percent).

Meanwhile, the historical KBS2 drama titled Love Song for Illusion has earned a rating of 2.8 percent for its second episode, experiencing a major drop from its premiere episode which amassed a rating of 4.3 percent.

Lastly, the Genie TV melodrama, Tell Me That You Love Me, has climbed to 1.6 percent, marking a slight increase from its previous episode’s ratings.

Marry My Husband maintains its No. 1 ratings

Marry My Husband is a revenge-fantasy drama that explores the miserable life of a terminally ill woman, Kang Ji Won, essayed by actress Park Min Young. Kang Ji Won discovers the illicit affair between her husband (Lee Yi Kyung) and best friend (Song Ha Yoon). After her tragic death, the narrative takes an interesting turn as Kang Ji Won travels back in time to avenge her death and betrayal. In this journey, Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo) becomes her best companion as he has feelings for Kang Ji Won and works in the same department.

Love Song for Illusion and Tell Me You Love Me join fierce ratings race

Love Song for Illusion features actor Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji as protagonists. This historical drama follows a heartwarming romance between a king with split personalities and a girl who turns from an assassin to a concubine and has a hidden motive to kill the king.

On the other hand, the storyline of Tell Me That You Love Me revolves around two individuals with polar opposite personalities who fall for each other. Actor Jung Woo Sung takes on the role of Cha Jin Woo, a hearing-impaired painter who lives a secluded life and prefers to stay quiet. Shin Hyun Been plays an aspiring actress named Jung Mo Eun, who learns sign language to communicate with Cha Jin Woo and appreciates his way of living in a silent world

