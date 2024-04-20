ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, EXO’s Baekhyun top April boy group member brand reputation rankings; TWS’ Shinyu follows

In the latest rankings released by the Korean Business Research Institute, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, EXO’s Baekhyun, and TWS’ Shinyu have clinched the top three spots in April's boy group member brand reputation rankings.

The rankings were compiled based on an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 730 boy group members. This comprehensive assessment utilized big data collected from March 20 to April 20 to determine the standings.

Top 5 of April boy group member brand reputation rankings

Maintaining his position at the top of the list this month, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo secured an impressive brand reputation index of 3,125,132. In the keyword analysis, prominent phrases such as Wonderful World, solo fan-con, and face genius underscored his influence. His top related terms included handsome, perform, and immersed. Furthermore, Cha Eun Woo garnered a remarkable 91.51 percent positive reactions in the positivity-negativity analysis.

EXO's Baekhyun ascended to second place on the list, boasting a brand reputation index of 1,690,168. This signifies a notable 4.58 percent surge in his score compared to March, where he previously held the tenth spot.

In April, TWS’ Shinyu secured the third spot on the list with a notable brand reputation index of 1,462,181. TWS, a recent addition to the K-pop scene, was formed in 2024 and comprises six talented members: Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. Under the management of Pledis Entertainment, the group defines its musical style as boyhood pop, capturing the essence of boys' everyday experiences in their music.

HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon made a remarkable leap to fourth place, experiencing an astounding 141.42 percent surge in his brand reputation index since the previous month. This substantial increase propelled his total score to an impressive 1,392,689.

Concluding the top five rankings, Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon clinched fifth place with a noteworthy brand reputation index of 1,317,874. This marks a significant ascent from his position in March, where he was situated at the 13th spot.

Top 30 of April’s brand reputation rankings

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo EXO’s Baekhyun TWS’s Shinyu HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon BTS’ Jungkook Super Junior’s Kyuhyun RIIZE’s Wonbin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ Jimin NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun HIGHLIGHT’s Lee Gikwang BTS’ Jin BTS’ V Super Junior’s Kim Heechul THE BOYZ’s Juyeon SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu SHINee’s Minho Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo BTS’ J-Hope RIIZE’s Sohee HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob NCT’s Mark SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan RIIZE’s Sungchan BTS’ RM NCT’s Doyoung SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo SHINee’s Key

