NCT DREAM has released the music video for the title track from their brand comeback mini-album DREAM( )SCAPE. This is their first release in 2024 following the premiere of their third studio album, ISTJ in 2023. The group takes on a unique concept where they turn into resilient worriers of life facing every problem thrown at them instead of escaping from it.

NCT DREAM released the music video for Smoothie

On March 25, 2024, NCT DREAM released their brand-new album, DREAM( )SCAPE, which is the seventh extended play by the group. Along with the album, they released the music video for the title track, titled, Smoothie. The song contains themes of pain and perseverance with an element of fun to keep the song fresh and exciting. Moreover, they also held a live showcase ahead of the release where the members came to together to talk about their new music.

The members took on a new look which is very different from their previous concepts. The storyline of the video surrounds the tough times they have faced throughout life which has made them stronger throughout. They are comparing the different lessons they received to a smoothie, which can sometimes have a bitter taste and not sweet every time. But the bitter elements of life is what have made them stronger and not dwell upon the shortcomings for long.

More about NCT DREAM

NCT is not afraid to step out of their comfort zone and try something new every release. The album has a total of six tracks. Apart from the title track Smoothie, the B-side songs include icantfeelanything, BOX, Carat Cake, UNKNOWN, and Breathing. The group is also gearing up for their third world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3. It will kick off in Seoul on May 2, 2024, and cover various cities in Asia till August. More places are to be added to the list in the coming days.

NCT DREAM is a sub-unit of the K-pop group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. It is composed of seven members, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They made their debut in 2016 with the release of the single, Chewing Gum. released their third full-length album in 2023 in July, ISTJ, and the music video for the title track of the same name. Upon its release, ISTJ achieved a whopping first-week sales of 3.65 million copies. They set the record for selling the most albums in the first week among SM artists.