Video of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Slow Dancing to Jelly Roll at Stagecoach Festival Goes Viral; Watch

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been keeping their relationship low-key in recent months, but we have an interesting update on the rather infamous couple. Amid breakup rumors, the Jennifer’s Body actress and the Don't Let Me Go singer were seen slow dancing during Jelly Roll’s set at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 26.

One of the concertgoers, Shaquel Latonia, shared a clip of the duo being lost in each other’s embrace as Roll sang Save Me. Have a look at the video below as we decode the intricacies of it for you.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly slow dance to Jelly Roll’s Save Me

In the video shared by the abovementioned festival attendee, Fox, 37, and MGK, 34, held each other by the waist and swayed side to side to Jelly Roll crooning, “And all of my sorrows, I’d just wash them down.” Additionally, in the video, Kelly could also be seen rubbing Megan on the shoulder and serenading her with Roll's lyrics while continuing to sway together.

The same day, the duo also spent some quality time with the country singer and his wife, Bunnie XO, off the stage, with the latter chronicling it on TikTok. "Epic night with epic frannnssss," she captioned the clip she shared on the social media app, adding, "First Stage Coach was a success... #jellyandbunnie #mgk #meganfox." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

MGK and Fox returned to Coachella’s sister event on April 27 and were captured holding hands.

Fox and MGK’s PDA-filled outing comes on the heels of reports of turbulence in their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship has been rather bumpy lately

“One day they’re up, the next day they’re down,” a source told People of the pair in March.

The couple, who began dating during COVID and got engaged in 2022, sealing it by drinking each other’s blood (solely for ritual purposes), have had a passionate relationship since the beginning, and the passion is “still there nearly four years into their relationship,” per the aforementioned source.

However, that's not necessarily “healthy,” the insider provides.

Besides, the couple is no longer engaged, as confirmed by Fox herself.

“What I can say, that [he is] what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” the Till Death actress said while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, before adding, “Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

According to the above-quoted People source, the couple still has a lot of trust issues between them, and their relationship is rather toxic. The pair, per the source, can't stay away from each other, but they also don't know how to be in a healthy relationship. “They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again," the source added.

ALSO READ: Did Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Call Off Their Engagement At One Point? Explained