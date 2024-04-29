Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda is not on the path to becoming a mama’s girl. The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her family that confirmed this.

The star shares her daughter Matilda with her boyfriend Tom Pelphery. The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. Check out the adorable family picture below.

Kaley Cuoco's daughter’s bond with father

Kaley Cuoco’s recent Instagram story proved which parent Matilda loves more. The actress did not have a chance against her partner Tom Pelphery in the competition. The star took to Instagram to post a screenshot of her family that showed them talking on Facetime. In the picture, Kaley was on one end of the call, and on the other end were her adorable daughter and partner. Matilda could be seen looking at her father with adoration and love. Cuoco captioned the picture, "Family FaceTime but she only has eyes for dada."

The Big Bang Theory actress also posted another screenshot on her story that showed her and Matilda looking at each other. The actress made a silly face to entertain the toddler, while Matilda looked on with curiosity. "Good morning FaceTimes with the chunk," Kaley captioned the picture.

These Facetime screenshots come while Kaley is away from home for the shooting of Based on a True Story. The Peacock series is in the process of producing Season 2 after a successful initial season. Kaley stars in the show alongside Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer, and Chris Messina.

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda turns one

Kaley and Tom recently celebrated their daughter’s birthday. Matilda turned one on March 30. The actress paid tribute to her daughter on social media with a wholesome video. In the caption that accompanied the video Kaley spoke for herself and her partner while calling this year the “best year of our lives.” The star then gushed about her daughter calling her a “gift from above” and noted that their daughter has “brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family.”

Kaley and Tom announced the pregnancy in October 2022 surprising their fans. The couple broke the news in a post on Instagram where the two posed with a slice of cake that had a pink frosting inside. They welcomed their firstborn the following year.

