Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves were accompanied by their three children for a red-carpet appearance. The reason behind the rare family appearance was Matthew’s non-profit organization.

The actor’s children Levi, Livingston, and Vida also posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Mack Brown and Jack Ingram who are the co-founders of the foundation were also present.

Matthew McConaughey’s family on the red carpet

Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila, and three children recently graced the red carpet. The family stunned in their evening wear as they posed for the cameras. The actor and his family were there to attend the Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Matthew looked dapper in a navy blue suit and wore a baby blue shirt. He completed the outfit with brown shoes and a classic leather strap watch. Camila went for a black evening gown, the dress was satin and had off-shoulder straps. Her hair was styled in wet waves, she donned large hoop earrings and black heels. The couple posed together for a few shots without their kids while sharing laughs.

The actor’s family lives in Austin Texas, they made the move 10 years ago. Matthew along with his kids and wife resided in Mailbu previously. Camila has spoken about how Matthew seemed “lighter” in Texas than in Malibu. She shared how the interstellar actor had a “peaceful but confident, energetic look” to him. This is what prompted the family to move there.

Vida wore a long flowy dress in the color blush and had her hair in relaxed curls. Levi and Livingston were spotted in black suits. The siblings posed for pictures with and without their parents. The last time the family appeared on the red carpet together was in 2019 when Matthew was presented with an award by the Texas Medal Of Arts AwardsTexas Medal Of Arts Awards.

Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

The Gala had a cocktail reception and a formal dinner for the guests in attendance. The main event of the gala was the live auction. Singer Luke Combs entertained the guests that night.

The organization aims to aid in children’s health, education, and wellness. The NGO has donated more than $41 million to charitable organizations since its launch. It was founded in 2013 by Mathew, football coach Mack Brown, and famous country singer Jack Ingram.

