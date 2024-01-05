Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception?

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai’s luxurious Taj Land’s End, on January 3. They opted for a registered marriage, and their wedding was only attended by family members and close friends. It was being widely reported that Ira and Nupur would host a wedding reception in Mumbai which will be a star-studded event. Now, as per reports, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood biggies will likely attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to mark their presence at Ira Khan’s reception?

A report in India Today stated that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will have a lavish three-day destination wedding in Udaipur from January 6 to January 8, which will be attended by family members. Following this, a grand reception will be held in Mumbai on January 13, which will likely be attended by Aamir Khan’s friends and colleagues from the film industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others.

The report in India Today claims that a grand reception has been planned at BKC Jio Centre, in Mumbai, and that the who’s who of Bollywood and political world have been invited to the reception. The portal claimed that the guest list for the star-studded reception includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, amongst others.

Aamir Khan has also invited the Ambani family to attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also present for Ira and Nupur’s wedding on January 3, and Aamir Khan was seen warmly welcoming them.

The report further states that celebrities from the South film industry have also been invited to the reception in Mumbai.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

On January 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot in a wedding ceremony which was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie and others. Imran’s rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington was also present. Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur’s friends Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, and others also attended the wedding ceremony.

